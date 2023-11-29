Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sex and the City Bunny MacDougal star Frances Sternhagen dies aged 93 – cause of death revealed

Frances Sternhagen, Bunny MacDougal star on Sex and the City, dies at 93

The actress was also known for her roles in countless Broadway productions and a recurring role in Cheers

Frances Sternhagen during 20th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway at Dodger Stages in New York City, New York, United States
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Frances Sternhagen, known for her Tony-winning Broadway career and an unforgettable role in Sex and the City, has died.

The actress passed away aged 93 on Monday, November 27, of natural causes. Her son Tony Carlin confirmed her passing Wednesday.

Born on January 13, 1930, in Washington, D.C., after getting her start on the stage – and taking on a long list of varying characters – among her most beloved roles was as the ever preppy and steeley Bunny MacDougal opposite Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan on Sex and the City.

