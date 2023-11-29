Frances Sternhagen, Bunny MacDougal star on Sex and the City, dies at 93

Frances Sternhagen, known for her Tony-winning Broadway career and an unforgettable role in Sex and the City, has died.

The actress passed away aged 93 on Monday, November 27, of natural causes. Her son Tony Carlin confirmed her passing Wednesday.

Born on January 13, 1930, in Washington, D.C., after getting her start on the stage – and taking on a long list of varying characters – among her most beloved roles was as the ever preppy and steeley Bunny MacDougal opposite Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan on Sex and the City.

More to come.