Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes make promise to bare it all with upcoming return to the spotlight – see new photo

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ramping up their return to the public eye with the release of their new podcast, Amy & T.J..

The new release, courtesy of iHeart Radio, which launches on December 5th, promises to provide a more in-depth look into the new couple's life and relationship ever since they were let go from ABC News when their affair came to light.

However, for any fans wondering whether they'll be holding back on their opinions and what really happened behind-the-scenes, do not fret as the former TV hosts shared a new update on social media.

Amy, 50, and T.J., 47, shared a new giggly photo from what looked to be the inside of their apartment's living room cum recording space, featuring a cozy couch, microphones attached, and a cup of tea.

Appropriately, the caption beside the photo read: "Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea…One week from today, 'Amy & T. J.' Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th."

Their former colleague Sam Champion's husband Rubem shared a slew of heart emojis while one of their followers penned: "Great promo pic – can't wait for tea time!"

Another penned: "Podcasts are cool, but l wanna SEE yall together," while Amy's mother Joan sweetly wrote: "Yay! We'll be listening. Congratulations!"

On November 1st, the former Good Morning America anchors announced that they were going to be "silent no more" with their new launch. "How's this for instagram official? 'Amy & T.J.' December 5th," their announcement read.

A press release shared later added: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

It continued: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits.

"'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

Amy and T.J. made headlines when it was revealed that they were carrying out a relationship while both were still married, Amy to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both have since gotten divorced.

© Instagram T.J. and Amy have gone public with their relationship in the past few months

The news broke in late November, and by December 5th, after a few more days on their show GMA3: What You Need to Know, they were quietly taken off the air.

In January, through a memo released by ABC News president Kim Godwin, it was announced that the two had been let go from the network in light of the publicity that was being created by their relationship and absence. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan have since been named the new co-hosts of GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

After a few months of radio silence following their departure, Amy and T.J. returned to social media this August and have since been consistently more open about their relationship and personal lives.

