Joan Collins, 90, looks ageless as she soaks up the sun in strappy dress

Style icon Dame Joan Collins delighted fans at the weekend with a gorgeous sun-drenched selfie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Seven Thieves actress uploaded an ultra-glamorous picture of herself soaking up the sunshine in a black-and-white strappy dress and a matching striped hat.

WATCH: Joan Collins dances around in a bikini

For some added pizzazz, Joan elevated her get-up with a pair of oversized sunglasses, some statement drop earrings and a sweep of cherry-red lipstick. Stunning!

The 90-year-old looked ageless in her selfie as she flashed a warm smile from the comfort of her sun lounger.

Keeping her location a secret, the star noted in her caption: "Guess where I am? #guessinggame #saturday #sunshine."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "South of France? Looking stunning as always," while a second remarked: "Certainly not Great Yarmouth.... You look fabulous!"

A third commented: "You look fabulous wherever you are!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Just fabulous darling!" followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images Joan always looks so stylish

Joan is very open when it comes to her age-defying secrets. She credits her youthful appearance to sun protection and reportedly never leaves the house without SPF on. "I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You magazine in 2014.

"You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The actress never leaves the home without SPF

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

It's been an exciting time for Joan who recently published her 19th book called Behind The Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends. Her latest is teeming with never-before-heard stories spanning her incredible career and life.

And in one eye-opening segment, the Hollywood veteran recalled her surprising encounter with the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Dame Joan and her husband Percy Gibson during the Platinum Pageant

Opening up, Joan spoke about her involvement in the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant which saw her take part in a motorcade alongside model Twiggy and former GBBO judge, Prue Leith.

"Finally, we arrived outside the Royal Box, which was packed with royals and relatives of the Queen. As we descended from the Jaguar, trying to look presentable after two hours in the freezing wind, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo waved at us excitedly. Then he nudged Princess Anne, who nudged Prince Charles and Camilla, and they all waved, smiled at us, and mouthed, 'Well done!' Very gratifying indeed," she wrote.

"Shown to the green retiring room behind the box, I collapsed onto a sofa and was offered a cup of tea. Suddenly, a vision appeared in a red dress. Catherine, the [then] Duchess of Cambridge, with her two young children in tow.

© Getty Images Joan spoke to Princess Kate at the Jubilee Pageant

"'Hello, Joan,' she said sweetly, holding out her hand.

"'Hello, ma'am,' I gulped, forgetting to curtsy.

"'This is Charlotte, and this is Louis,' she said, and both little people held out their tiny hands politely for a handshake."