Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about family difficulties with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that her new family life with husband Brad Falchuk isn’t always easy, as they grapple with blending their two families together.

The 51-year-old married Glee producer Brad Falchuk, 52, in 2018. They had been dating since 2014, not long after Gwyneth announced her “conscious uncoupling” from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, with whom she shares Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

Brad has his own two teenagers, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17.

© Phillip Faraone Goop is going from strength to strength

As the loved up couple blend their two families, the Goop mogul admitted that mixing a family with four teenagers has been difficult.

“It’s hard and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it”, she told PEOPLE. “You just stick with it. Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”

The Shakespeare In Love star is currently preparing for both her kids to leave home, as Apple is in her second year of college and Moses is in his senior year of high school.

Just as she created the term “conscious uncoupling” to discuss her divorce with Chris, Gwyneth has decided she’s less of an empty nester and more of a “free bird”.

“I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining," she explained. "Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely.”

She explained that as her kids leave home, she’s entering a new chapter of life.

While her new family life with Brad hasn’t always been easy, she reportedly relishes in the quieter life she’s leading at home. They cook family dinners while listening to French pop music, which is apparently her current favorite genre, and watch European murder-mystery shows. How quintessentially Gwyneth!

Gwyneth announced in 2017 that she would take a break from acting to focus on her business Goop instead. Her last film was Avengers: Endgame, and she has since made it clear she has no plans to return ot acting.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job. But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree.”

Goop has radically grown from the 2008 newsletter Gwyneth originally started. It has grown into a lifestyle brand; a blog, a shop and more, with a podcast and even a Netflix documentary series.