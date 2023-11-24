Joan Collins, 90, unable to take her eyes off husband Percy, 58, during night out

Joan Collins looked every inch the smitten wife as she cosied up to her husband Percy Gibson at the Claridge's Christmas Tree Party at the iconic London hotel on Thursday.

The couple, who have been married since 2002, happily posed for photos with the 90-year-old actress unable to take her eyes off her man.

© Shutterstock Joan Collins was unable to take her eyes off husband Percy at the Claridge's Christmas Tree unveiling

Looking glamorous as ever, the Dynasty star stunned in a chic black two-piece suit, which came complete with an embellished cape that featured delicate silver and white embroidery.

She added height to her petite frame with a classy set of pointy heels, and a pop of colour with a festive red lip. Her husband, who is 31 years her junior, looked handsome in a grey checked suit and white shirt.

Their appearance comes shortly after Joan gushed about her marriage to her fifth husband Percy during a chat with Louis Theroux. "I believe in marriage - which is why I've done it five times - and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she said.

© Getty The couple have been married since 2002

When Hollywood icon Joan met company manager Percy in 2000, she had no intention of getting married again. Their love story began when Joan was starring in a play for a company Gibson managed in San Fransisco.

Recalling their first meeting, she previously told the Mail: "We hit it off immediately. He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialize with him, my costar George Hamilton and my daughter Katy."

The couple decided "life was short" following the tragic events of 9/11, prompting them to marry in London in front of A-list stars including Dame Shirley Bassey, Roger Moore and Rupert Everett.

WATCH: Joan Collins stuns in swimming video

"He takes care of everything," Joan told Saga magazine about her husband. "He takes care of my children and all our finances. He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."

She also told HELLO! Magazine back in 2015: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful, he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."