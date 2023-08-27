Natalie Portman shares glimpses into her home life amid Benjamin Millepied separation reports

The Black Swan actress and the French choreographer are parents of two

Amid fervent reports that n and husband Benjamin Millepied are separating, the actress is keeping things more cryptic and casual as far as her social media is concerned.

The 42-year-old took a break from her breathtaking glimpses of her Australian trip, to attend the FIFA Women's World Cup final, to pay tribute to the most doting members of her family – her dogs.

In honor of International Dog Day on Saturday, the noted animal lover shared some professional shots of her three adorable family pooches, Timber, Penny, and her newest rescue, Sunday.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

The three looked as picturesque as could be in the black and white photos, leading one fan to comment: "I love them. These pics are amazing." Natalie is also a mom to son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, six, with Benjamin.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Oscar winner described her work producing and narrating a documentary on factory farming, titled Eating Animals, and how the horrifying findings led to her going from vegetarian to vegan.

"I was vegetarian before, and had eaten eggs and dairy and I thought, 'that doesn't really hurt animals, it's a natural bi-product of an animal' which I still believe if you're on a nice farm and have a few chickens," she explained.

"But the vast majority of animals are raised in such devastating way. It's devastating for the animals of course, but also for the environment. I was changed by it and it made me feel that it was urgent to, not just change the way I was, but also to spread the word."

MORE: Natalie Portman pictured at gender equality conference without wedding ring amid separation reports

The 2018 documentary, based on the Jonathan Safran Foer novel of the same name and directed by Christopher Dillon Quinn, made waves in the farming and agricultural community and was critically acclaimed upon release.

© Getty Images Natalie seen walking her dog Penny

"No one likes being taught or told what to do," Natalie added. "We wanted to show how this affects people's lives and to focus on these humans who are living with the reality of factory farming.

MORE: Natalie Portman turns heads in strapless floral dress amid affair reports

"The incredible thing with the vision that Jonathan and Christopher put forward is that if everyone just adjusted their diets a little bit – it doesn't have to be taking on a whole different identity and be 100 percent of the time – but if people cut out meat once a day or once a week, it would make an incredible difference to the environment and to the welfare of animals."

© Getty Images The actress narrated and produced the factory farming documentary "Eating Animals"

At the time, the mom-of-two was also actively advocating for the Time's Up movement, and explained to The Hollywood Reporter how her two causes merged.

MORE: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's alternate living situation with two kids amid affair reports

"It's all under the same system," she said at a screening of Eating Animals. "It's not an accident that women are treated in a different way in our society, and our Earth is called Mother Earth and it's treated poorly.

© Getty Images Natalie has been a vegetarian for years and recently converted to veganism

"Dairy cows and hens are female animals that are being treated really torturously. There is a capitalist connection with all of it of making money."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.