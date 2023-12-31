Ryan Reynolds shares iconic pictures of King Charles and Taylor Swift as he looks back at 2023

As celebrities wrap up their 2023 with carousels of favorite moments, we think Ryan Reynolds may just have the best post of them all.

The Deadpool actor kicked off his post with a picture of him and wife Blake Lively posing together on the beach, with a rainbow shining through the grey clouds, while other snaps saw him in costume as Marvel character Deadpool, with Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin of Wrexham FC, and promoting his Aviation Gin.

But it was the snap of Taylor Swift, taken as he joined her and Blake and friends at a Kansas City Chiefs game earlier in the fall, and a King Charles photobomb that had people talking.

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds is photobombed by King Charles at Wrexham AFC

"Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I [heart emoji]," he captioned the post.

"Even the king? Think he photobombed you there," quipped one follower, as another added: "King Charles photobomb is the best."

"Wait did you casually meet Taylor Swift?!" commented another fan with what, we hope, was a joke.

© Instagra Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game

Taylor and Blake have been close friends for almost 10 years, and Ryan has spent a lot of time with the international pop star.

Taylor has even used their children's names - James, Inez, and Betty - in the 2020 Folklore songs 'Cardigan,' 'August,' and 'Betty,' and it is thought she may have secretly revealed their fourth child's name - Daisy May - in the song 'You're on Your Own Kid' from 2022's Midnights.

Ryan met the King and Queen Consort when they visited Wrexham, North Wales, in late December 2022. The couple were introduced to the Deadpool star alongside his Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman, Rob McElhenney on the pitch.

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stand on the beach wrapped in each others arms

Ryan and Rob's Welcome to Wrexham docuseries has been a smash-hit with fans; the second season aired this year and featured footage of the King's visit. The documentary chronicles their trials and tribulations as they purchase one of the oldest professional football's oldest clubs.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met the First, Women's and Youth teams before posing for a group photo in the center circle. The King was heard wishing players luck for their upcoming game, while Camilla told another player: "It's an extraordinary story."

Speaking to media ahead of their meeting, father-of-four Ryan said: "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham. Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That's for sure. Very excited."