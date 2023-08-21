Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied pictured in first public appearance since split reports

The Thor actress was pictured with her husband for the first time since his alleged affair

Natalie Portman is keeping her fans guessing on the status of her relationship with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, following reports he had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist.

The Thor actress, 42, has made several solo outings without her wedding ring since the shocking claims of Benjamin's infidelity surfaced in June. However, on Sunday, she was pictured with the dancer and choreographer, 46, for the first time at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia amid claims the couple has separated.

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin were pictured together at the FIFA Women's World Cup final

Natalie and Benjamin were pictured, in photos obtained by MailOnline, sitting in the stands at Stadium Australia watching England's Lionesses battle Spain's La Rojas for the title with their 12-year-old son Aleph.

It appeared to be a quick reunion, however, as the dancer and their son reportedly left the match at half-time, leaving Natalie to watch Spain clinch victory 1-0 on her own.

The couple's appearance comes after French publication, Voici, published an article in June which alleged Benjamin had an affair with a younger French woman. There have since been conflicting reports about the status of the pair's marriage, with some outlets suggesting they have split and others claiming they are attempting to repair their relationship. Neither Natalie nor her husband have addressed the reports.

Prior to the sighting in Australia, Natalie and Benjamin's last major public appearance was on the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while she was filming the dark drama that won her a Best Actress Oscar, Black Swan. Her future husband choreographed the ballet-focused film, and at the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer, Isabella Boylston, although their relationship soon ended.

© Unique Nicole The couple's last major public outing was in 2022 at the premiere of Carmen

"I met my husband on [the set of Black Swan], so I think I was in, like, dreamland," she said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

Benjamin proposed to the Jerusalem-born actress in 2010. They tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California in 2012. Following their nuptials, the two lived in Paris for a time, after Benjamin, who is French, became the director of dance with the Paris Opera Ballet.

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin share two children

They welcomed their son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and in 2016 – the same year they relocated to Los Angeles from Paris – they had a daughter, Amalia, six.

Before the pair reportedly began suffering from problems in their marriage, Natalie made the rare move of paying a romantic public tribute to her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary in August 2022.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied wed in August 2012

"Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…" she captioned a picture of the two of them taken on the red carpet years prior. It came just months before she began filming her movie May December, during which time she and Benjamin allegedly began having marital issues.

