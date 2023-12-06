Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory's cause of death finally revealed

The cause of death for Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory has finally been released, after she passed away at the age of 40.

The TV star died on November 9, leaving friends, family and loved ones devastated. Now, the Fulton County Medical Examiner has confirmed that she died of “complications of obesity”.

The document explains the manner of death was “natural”, with the autopsy examination finding “no evidence of significant recent injury.”

The investigation found no sign of foul play, and the report noted that while there were trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol in her system, they did not contribute to her death.

Instead, medical officials noted that Brandi suffered from an “enlarged heart”, with blood tests indicating precursors to diabetes.

Brandi back in September

This will come as a shock to fans as Brandi made a name for herself on the show Extreme Weight Loss, where she completed a total health and fitness transformation and took part in a Half Ironman.

The star said she had weighed 329lbs at her heaviest but she wanted to lose weight after the death of one of her sorority sisters when she was 29. She went on to lose more than 150lbs on the show.

"I was literally waking up every day like, thinking this may be my last day waking up. I don't know what's going to happen for me," she later told journalist Kirby Carroll.

Brandi also ran a fitness Instagram page which promoted body positivity

The Atlanta Police Department reported that Brandi was last seen on November 8th as she drove to a local Chipotle around 5:53pm. While she entered the restaurant and returned to her vehicle with her food, she never left the parking lot. She was found dead in her car by police the next day.

Friends and Family gathered to commemorate the star on November 20th, with a friend sharing on Facebook that Brandi had “given us all 40 years of fabulous through fit, fun, laughter, and your captivating personality.”

She carried on: "Baby girl you were beyond loved and your lines sisters showed up and showed out we love you Brandi. But God loves you best!"

Before she passed away, Brandi bad become a dance instructor who promoted body positivity on social media, inspiring many.

The former trainer and host of Extreme Weight Loss told People that she’d inspired many.

“That girl could dance. And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing,” he said. “She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was.”

“And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies.”