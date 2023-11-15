What happened to Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory who died aged 40?

Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory passed away at the age of 40 on November 9, leaving friends, family and loved ones devastated.

The former reality TV star made a name for herself after appearing on Extreme Weight Loss in 2014 during which she overhauled her health and fitness and impressively took part in a Half Ironman.

But despite continuing her healthy journey over the years, she died in Stone Mountain, Georgia days ago.

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

Now fans are wondering what happened to Brandi and what caused her untimely death.

People confirmed via a representative for the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office that Brandi had died, but at the time said the cause of her death was undisclosed.

When she signed up to the ABC show's fourth season, Brandi said she had weighed 329lbs at her heaviest and wanted to lose weight after the death of one of her sorority sisters when she was 29. She went on to lose more than 150lbs on the show.

"I was literally waking up every day like, thinking this may be my last day waking up. I don't know what's going to happen for me," she later told journalist, Kirby Carroll, in a Youtube interview.

© Instagram Brandi Mallory was also a makeup artist

"When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I'm afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that."

She was passionate about not only dance but also makeup and her social media was packed with uplifting videos and tutorials from Brandi.

Her last post was on November 3, just six days before she died. A family member also confirmed the death via Facebook and wrote: "Please say a prayer for my family in Georgia. We just lost my cousin Brandi Duchii Mallory very unexpectedly. Right now they are asking for prayers. Love you, Brandi."

An obituary was also shared on Legacy.com where they confirmed a memorial service will be held for her on November 19.

No official cause of death was revealed but there were reports that Brandi was involved in a car accident.

Brandi was a dance instructor, makeup artist and motivational speaker who shared her weight loss journey with many and also inspired body confidence.