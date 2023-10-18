Suzanne Somers' husband breaks down with grief as he marks late wife's birthday following her death

Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, was overcome with emotion as he marked his late wife's birthday on Monday – just one day after her death aged 76.

The 87-year-old – who was married to Somers for 46 years – was joined by their son, Bruce Somers Jr., and other members of their family to celebrate what would have been the 'Three's Company' star's 77th birthday.

Sharing a video of them all singing 'Happy Birthday' – which you can watch below – Alan shouted out, "We love you!" before he was seen burying his face in his hands after his grief became too much for him.

Alongside the emotional video, the caption read: "Thank you for the outpouring of love and affection for Suzanne. So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives.

"We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com (direct link in bio) and we would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you."

Somers died peacefully in her sleep on October 15 following a 23-year battle with breast cancer. Her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, announced her passing in a statement to People, which read: "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

The statement continued: "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

Somers is survived by her husband, whom she married in 1977, her three children Leslie, Stephen, and Bruce, and six grandchildren, including Camelia and Violet Somers.

On Tuesday, Hamel appeared on the 'Today Show' and spoke with anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about his final moments with the late actress. "I wouldn't say I was surprised. She was heavy breathing at the very end, and I gave her a pill to relax the breathing, but it didn't work."

He continued: "I was grateful that I was with her when she left us. It was very peaceful, and it was beautiful. And she was beautiful. And we had the whole family come and they've been here ever since.

"And we've been very upbeat about what's going on. There hasn't been a grim moment. Every time I feel it coming on, I leave the room so I can be alone. But that's life, I don't know what else to do.

"My life is going to change," Hamel emotionally stated. "I don't care one way or another, and we had talked about this day coming, and we thought it was going to be me because I'm 10 years older. If that happened, she would be alone, which was a terrible conundrum, the idea of her being alone."

