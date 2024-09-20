Donnie Wahlberg may be saying goodbye to Blue Bloods – but he'll have plenty to keep himself busy over the next 12 months.

The 55-year-old shared some exciting news with fans on Thursday as he revealed that himself, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight are heading to Las Vegas!

Speaking at an event in Sin City, Donnie announced that New Kids on the Block will kick off their "The Right Stuff" residency next summer.

© Getty Images New Kids on the Block announced a Las Vegas residency in 2025

"We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level," he added in a release.

The residency – which will be held at the Dolby Live at Park MGM – will be split into two sessions and run from June 20 to July 5 and November 1 to November 15, 2025.

"We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever," Donnie added.

"As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer – to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after the New Kids and the Blockheads take over the town."

© Getty Images The Right Stuff residency will kick off in June 2025

The shows will be designed to "immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship," according to the release.

The band also hinted that additional events will take place during the run, from afterparties to possible solo shows with some of the group members.

NKOTB's residency follows a successful 40-date tour, dubbed "The Magic Summer 2024 Tour", which took place between June and August.

© Getty Images Donnie and NKOTB enjoyed a 40-date tour in 2024

They also released their first full studio album in 11 years, titled "Still Kids".

Earlier this year, Donnie shared his excitement over going back on the road and confessed the band had no intention of "slowing down".

"It just never gets old you know? Walking out on stage, opening night of every tour, just seems not only to be more incredible but just more special, more meaningful, and a little bit louder every time," he told Entertainment Tonight.

© Getty Images New Kids On The Block have no intention of 'slowing down'

"You would think we're all slowing down but in many ways, we're really ramping up," he added.

Donnie will have plenty more time to focus on NKOTB now that he has filmed his final scenes for Blue Bloods, which was canceled in November.

© Getty Images Donnie wrapped filming on Blue Bloods in June

Marking his final day of filming in June, the TV star became emotional as he headed to set.

Posting a video, Donnie captioned it: "I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

"Of course some sad tears – but mostly tears of immense humility. It's been a wonderful adventure. One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue.

"My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all.

"I'm so thankful," he continued. "None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy – and none of it would ever occur if we don't allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality."