Willow Smith shares long-awaited news that gets massive reaction out of fans

Just months after releasing her new album Empathogen, Willow Smith has even more music to share with the world, and her fans definitely weren't expecting it.

The young singer-songwriter, 23, announced on Wednesday, September 16 that she will be dropping a deluxe version of her recently released album, which received critical praise and was a success in the jazz market.

"I DOUBLE DARE YOU TO KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED FOR SOME NEW PRESTIDIGITATION," she wrote on social media alongside a promotional clip from the album cycle, revealing that three new deluxe tracks will be included on the re-release.

The deluxe tracks will add to the 12 tracks already on the 32-minute long album, including singles "Symptom of Life" and "b i g f e e l i n g s."

Fans are already thrilled with the development, eager to hear more Willow music, leaving responses to her announcement like: "It's the endless generosity for me," and: "DELUXEEEEE?!??!! Ugh I'm itching to hear what your creative self has come up with this time!!!" as well as: "Just when I thought I could put this one down!!!!"

Empathogen was released in May and became a number one hit on the Billboard contemporary jazz albums chart, her first ever, and she performed several tracks from the record while opening for Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino on his recent American tour (which he has since postponed due to health issues).

In a recent interview with Dazed, Willow spoke candidly about making this album from a place of lightness and freedom, a stark contrast to the resentment she was feeling when she made her last record, 2022's Coping Mechanism (which was also a critical success).

"I was deeply heartbroken," she says about her mental state at the time. "I was getting blackout drunk almost every session for that album, and I was just in a bad spot. I was in a bad place."

She emphasized that the making of the album took a toll on her mental and emotional health, coming from a place that proved to be a bit too raw and vulnerable. "I wouldn't want to make an album in that way, ever again."

Willow recalls Empathogen, on the other hand, being inspired by nature and made while completely sober. "I decided, like, OK, I'm done with this 'woe is me, everyone's against me' attitude. It's time to do a bit of work and figure out who you actually are."

She gushes about the recent work she's been able to do and accomplish (also releasing her debut novel, Black Shield Maiden, the same week as the album), and foresees a future of love and healing.

"I want to be someone who creates a loving community," she told the publication. "I want to be someone who supports and uplifts those who are doing the work. And I want to create systems and structures to enhance the lives of people."

"I'm going to do the work until the day I die. Like, obviously you need to have a healthy ego and sense of self. But I hope that one day I can get to a place where I've done a sufficient amount of mental, spiritual and emotional work so I don't struggle with my ego limiting my capacity to love."