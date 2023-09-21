Doja Cat sports brand new lush hairdo in risqué mirror selfies ahead of new album

The "Paint the Town Red" singer is gearing up for the follow-up to her album Planet Her

Doja Cat is presenting look after look in anticipation of the big release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet, on Friday, September 22.

After memorably shaving her head and sporting her short icy blonde hair earlier this year, the singer-songwriter, 27, has cycled through a variety of looks that have been both bold and somewhat divisive.

In a series of new photos shared on her Instagram a day before the album's release, however, she wore a wig that seemed much closer in style to her earlier longer locks in previous album cycles.

Her wig, reminiscent of the one she wore for her MTV Video Music Awards performance on September 12, had a golden blonde sheen and was styled out sleek and straight, with a mullet and black underlay.

With it, she wore a white "wife beater" tank with a metallic bikini top underneath, a semi-sheer studded green mini skirt, pink feathered boots, and a blue contact in one eye.

Doja promoted her upcoming album by captioning her post: "Tomorrow 9pm PST," and fans left comments like: "We will be watching, we will be supporting, and we WILL be streaming."

© Getty Images Doja's brand new look has proven to be divisive

Another wrote: "The queen is coming," and a third enthusiastically added: "I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS."

The "Kiss Me More" singer had announced her album earlier this year, saying that it would predominantly focus more on her roots as a rapper with punk elements, a departure from the pop and bubblegum sounds of her previous two efforts, 2021's Planet Her and 2019's Hot Pink.

She has stated several times that after the commercial success of her last album, she felt "burned out" and was keen to make a more concerted effort to push her sound in a more experimental manner.

© Getty Images Her new look is a significant departure from her earlier colorful costumes

Her drastic change to her appearance, a departure from her hyper-feminine style and colorful wigs and costumes, also caused a stir with fans, although many embraced the Doja that felt more authentic.

While her many statements in the past few months have caused controversy and follower drops on social media, her music has remained as popular as ever.

Scarlet's first two promotional songs, "Attention" and "Demons," proved to be divisive among her fanbase, who noted the heavier influences of trap and horrorcore rap, and they proved to be modest hits.

© Getty Images The singer performed at the MTV VMAs on September 12

However, the album's lead single, "Paint the Town Red," adopted a pop-rap style influenced by jazz, thanks to its sample of Dionne "Warwick's Walk on By" (1964).

All three songs were performed by the singer at the latest MTV VMAs, during which she wore a preppy executive-inspired outfit that was compared to Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time…" ensemble.

The performance received acclaim, and "Paint the Town Red" has become a huge commercial success, breaking several streaming records and going number one in several countries worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, and more.

