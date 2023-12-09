Mama June ask for 'prayers' as daughter fights for her life after cancer diagnosis: 'Her life is in God's hands'

Mama June has revealed her daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell is fighting for her life in an emotional plea for prayers from fans, nine months after revealing her daughter had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

In a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, June explained their world has "changed over the past few weeks" and that they were asking for "continued prayers for Anna and the family" as the "transition" begins.

Watch the video below:

Mama June ask for 'prayers' as daughter fights for her life after cancer diagnosis

"God has all the faith, has all the cards, but Anna is still with us," June shared, adding: "But as we are going through this transition, we are asking, still, for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayer for the family, for your thoughts, your appreciation – and we see all your messages even though we're not responding back to y'all."

Mom-of-four June then said this would be her "last message", concluding: "When that time does come, we will also, as a family, come to y'all on social media because Anna would not have it any [expletive] other way, but we love you guys and continue to pray… We're spending this time as a family and enjoying our moments and making memories."

© Instagram Anna Caldwell was diagnosed with stage four cancer

In March the reality star matriarch shared the heartbreaking news that her 28-year-old daughter Anna, known as Chickadee, had been diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma, which is a tumor - of any size- that has spread to other parts of the body.

Anna, Mama June's oldest daughter, was diagnosed in January, and cancer has been discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

The 28-year-old is a mom of two; she welcomed daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth in 2012, and daughter Kylee Madison in 2015. She has been dating Eldridge Toney since 2019.

© TikTok Anna shared this TikTok video of her two daughters

Her younger sister Honey Boo Boo - real name Alana Thompson - also shared the news, with the 18-year-old writing: "And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are. Yes, I am very famous but normal [expletive] happens to me and my family and ya'll need to realize that asap."

In May, Anna gave fans a rare insight into her battle, revealing she had been losing her hair and had taken to wearing a scarf. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Well, going on to round three of chemo this yesterday, it was a pretty good day but did get a little Cracker Barrel, was good going down but not up. But overall it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find, so things are looking good."

© TikTok Anna Caldwell talks to the camera in a TikTok video

Recent TikTok videos showed that her hair had started to grow back, and she told fans she had been undergoing radiation.and was doing "pretty good".

In mid-November she told fans in a video that she had been taking part in auto-immune therapy, a treatment that uses a person's own immune system to fight cancer.

