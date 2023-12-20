Celine Dion’s 13 siblings: all you need to know about the singer’s family

Celine Dion is facing a challenging time due to her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder.

At 55, the Canadian singer’s battle with this condition has been a source of concern for her fans and especially her large, close-knit family and 13 siblings Denise, Clément, Claudette, Liette, Michel, Louise, Jacques, Daniel, Ghislaine, Linda, Manon and twins Paul and Pauline.

Her elder sister, Claudette Dion, has been particularly vocal, providing updates on Celine's health and the impact of the disorder on her life and career.

Born into a musical family in Charlemagne, Quebec, Celine is the youngest of 14 children. Her family has always played a significant role in her life, both personally and professionally.

Celine's career began at a young age, influenced by her siblings' love for music. Her brother Jacques co-wrote her first song, which her brother Michel sent to music manager René Angélil, who later became both Celine's agent and husband.

© Getty Celine is the youngest of 14 children

Denise, the eldest Dion sibling, leads a private life away from the spotlight, as does Clément, who, along with Celine and her late husband, once co-owned the Club de Golf Le Mirage. Claudette, also a singer, has judged local singing competitions and appeared on reality TV.

She recently revealed, "Celine is working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles.

Celine with her parents

Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage."

Liette, another of Celine's sisters, faced tragedy with the loss of her daughter Karine to cystic fibrosis, a cause Celine later championed.

© Getty Celine's brother Daniel who sadly passed away

Michel, a crucial figure in Celine's early career, worked as her assistant tour manager. Louise and Jacques lead relatively private lives, with Jacques having co-written Celine's first song.

Daniel, the eighth of the Dion children, was known as a man of many talents but sadly passed away from cancer in 2016.

© Getty Celine's sister Manon

His obituary described him as a beloved family member who battled cancer courageously. Ghislaine, also a singer, has faced her own health challenges, including throat cancer.

Linda has been a supportive presence in Celine's life, particularly after the birth of Celine's twins, Eddy and Nelson.

© Getty Celine's twin siblings Paul and Pauline

Manon, Celine's personal assistant and hairdresser, has worked closely with her sister, supporting her during tours and personal challenges.

The twins, Paul and Pauline, have also been involved in their sister's career, with Pauline founding Celine's fan club and Paul working with their mother’s charity, Fondation Maman Dion.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.