Celine Dion's sister gives honest update on Celine's health after devastating news Celine was forced to postpone her Las Vegas tour dates

Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health.

SEE: Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Speaking to French magazine, Voici, Claudette said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

The news is surely a relief for Celine's dans, after several shared their concerns following the news that she wouldn’t be well enough to go ahead with her Las Vegas tour dates.

Many took to Twitter to share their support and well wishes, with one writing: "Sending so much love, light and healing energy your way." Another added: "We love you! Please rest and get well," and a third said: "NOOOO! Ugh heartbroken but want what is best for Celine."

MORE: Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine and her sister Claudette in 1995

Celine shared a statement on Instagram explaining why the tour dates would be postponed until March 2022. It reads: "I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx…," she concluded.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.