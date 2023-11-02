Celine Dion's comeback in her own words as towering children support her

Celine Dion took to social media on Wednesday November 1 as she made a triumphant return to the public eye, her first in nearly four years.

The Canadian superstar has been absent from the spotlight – and the stage – for several years as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome. But on Wednesday, she was joined by her three sons as they attended a hockey game, and met the Montreal Canadiens after the match.

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!" she captioned the post which featured a carousel of four pictures.

In the first she stood in the locker room with her 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy bookmarking their mother and brother René-Charles, 22, while a second picture showed them posing with the team manager, Martin St Louis.

They also met four of the players, who posed for a picture with the family.

Céline, 55, wore a coordinating beige sweater-set layered with a white puffer vest and matching sneakers for the event, and fans loved seeing Celine looking so healthy, with one commenting: 'All of you look marvelous and radiant! We are so thankful for you Céline Dion… God Bless."

© Getty Images Celine with her late husband Rene

"Little by little, day by day one step at a time! We’ve missed you so much!!!" wrote another, as a third fan shared: "You don't know how much we missed you!! So happy to finally see you smiling and having fun as you always did!! We love you Queen."

The team also shared a video of the moment, and the caption aptly read: "When emblems of Quebec meet in Las Vegas".

The French-Canadian star is close with her three sons, whom she welcomed with late husband Rene Angelil, and often shares sneak peeks into her home life with the boys, revealing that for Mother's Day 2023 the boys had treated her to a sumptuous-looking cake with candles.

When Celine finished her Las Vegas residency in 2019, the boys also chose to join her onstage for an emotional tribute.

Céline was last on stage March 2020, and though she had announced she would be coming back for her Courage world tour, it was delayed indefinitely after she announced her battle with stiff person syndrome in December 2022.

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder that causes persistently rigid muscles and recurring, painful muscle spasms.

Céline's sister Claudette Dion recently opened up to HELLO! Canada about her sister's health, and revealed that the songstress is "doing everything to recover".

"It's an illness we know so little about," she noted. "There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles."