Matthew Perry's family reveal how they will honor his legacy in heartfelt statement

The family of the late Matthew Perry recently spoke about their mission to uphold his legacy through the Matthew Perry Foundation.

In a heartfelt statement to People on November 27, they expressed their dedication to honoring Matthew's memory and the immense potential of the foundation to assist those struggling with addiction.

"It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew’s legacy," they said. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Matthew, who had candidly shared his own battles with addiction in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," left a significant impact not just as an actor but also as a person deeply committed to the cause of addiction recovery.

His stepfather, renowned Dateline reporter Keith Morrison, also lent his voice to support the foundation's cause.

In a rare personal appeal on Twitter, Keith wrote: "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The Perry family, including Keith, Matthew's mother Suzanne Langford, father John Bennett Perry, and stepmother Debbie Boyle, shared their profound grief in a statement released just a day after Matthew's untimely passing at 54.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," they told People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Launched on November 3, the Matthew Perry Foundation embodies Matthew's lifelong commitment to aiding those afflicted with addiction.

The foundation's mission, as stated on its official website, is to honor his legacy, guided by his personal experiences and driven by his passion for making a positive impact on as many lives as possible.

The website also features a poignant quote from Matthew, reflecting his desire for his legacy to extend beyond his acting career.

Matthew's book

"When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned," it reads.

"And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."

