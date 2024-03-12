Matthew Perry's last will and testament has been revealed – five months after he died from the "acute effects of ketamine".

The Friends star passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found in the jacuzzi at his $5 million Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles by his assistant.

Following his passing, his will has now been revealed and details how Matthew left "a majority of his belongings to a trust", the Alvy Singer Living Trust, seemingly named after Woody Allen's character in 1977's Annie Hall.

Matthew Perry's will

Matthew died in October 2023

While Matthew was estimated to be worth $120 million, his personal property is valued at a "little over $1 million", according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

"All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate," he outlined in court documents.

The $1 million is what the executors of his will found his additional assets were worth – and not what is already in his private trust.

The late actor created his will in 2009 and named Lisa Ferguson – his longtime business manager – and Robin Ruzan – Mike Meyer's ex-wife – as the co-executors of the will. However, documents show that Robin has declined to act as one of Matthew’s executors.

© Getty Images Matthew left his personal estate in a $1m trust

According to his will, Matthew stated that any children he had after 2009 would not be "explicitly entitled" to his fortune. He never had kids and never married.

Beneficiaries

© Getty Images Matthew named his dad, John Perry, as one of his trust beneficiaries

According to the documents, Matthew named the beneficiaries of his trust as his father, John Perry, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison.

"All the rest, residue and remainder of my estate (my 'residuary estate') shall be distributed to the Trustees of THE ALVY SINGER LIVING TRUST," the documents read.

© Getty Images Matthew and his ex Rachel Dunn

Matthew made a reported $20 million a year in residuals from Friends, which he starred in from 1994-2004. Those royalties will now likely go to his parents.

His half-sister Caitlin Morrison and his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn are also listed as beneficiaries. Matthew and Rachel dated from 2003-2005. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he revealed that he almost proposed to Rachel.

Cause of death

© Startraks/Shutterstock Matthew died from the acute effects of ketamine

According to an autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County coroner, Matthew died from the acute effects of ketamine.

In medical terminology, acute means the severe and sudden onset of a condition.

The report listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors that were not related to the immediate cause of death.

The autopsy revealed that the actor was on ketamine infusion therapy; his last therapy session was less than two weeks before death. His blood levels included high levels of ketamine, and the autopsy suggested he likely lapsed into unconsciousness before sliding under the water.

© Getty Images Matthew as Chandler Bing in Friends

The ketamine therapy was to help treat depression and anxiety, but the report also indicated that the level of ketamine in his system at the time of death could not have been from his last session, because the half-life of the drug is no more than four hours.

On October 28, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call at the actor's address regarding the death of a male in his 50s but did not confirm the identity of the deceased. The callout was treated as a water rescue.

