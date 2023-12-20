Celebrity kids' cute Christmas outfits: Carrie Johnson, Stacey Dooley, Stacey Solomon, more

It’s Christmas time and that means it’s time to dress our kids up in fun festive outfits – from cute Santa jumpers, to matching family plaid PJs and the smartest going-out clothes.

Here at HELLO!, we’ve rounded up the sweetest snaps of celebrity children dressed up for Christmas. Take a look at Coleen Rooney, Stacey Dooley, Carrie Johnson and Co’s kids’ joyous ensembles…

Coleen Rooney's children Coleen and family jumped on board the festive pyjama trend and don’t they look jolly! The star mum posted: “Happy December everyone! We love Christmas in our house. Here are some of my favourite Christmas pics taken from my new book #MyAccount.”



Stacey Solomon's kids Stacey and Joe Swash’s daughter Belle is so precious dressed as a mini Santa. Stacey told fans: “Happy First Christmas Belle. It doesn’t seem real that this time last year we announced our pregnancy with Belle. Now look at her. It’s not easy being number 5 little Belle, it’s manic & you have to slot in but that doesn’t mean you miss out on the first Christmas Santa costume & celebrations that every pickle gets in this house. We love you so much our beautiful little Belle. It feels like you’ve been here forever. Can’t wait for a thousand wonderful Christmases with you."

Carrie Johnson's baby Frank © Instagram Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie’s youngest child Frank was too cute for words in his Christmas pudding outfit this year, worn to a local village lunch. Carrie captioned the picture: “Frankie went all out for the party.”



Stacey Dooley's baby Minnie Aw, we adore Stacey’s daughter Minnie’s cosy winter outfit which she wore to meet Father Christmas recently. Minnie and Santa are all matchy-matchy!



Millie Mackintosh's daughters Mum-of-two and former Made in Chelsea star Millie dressed her beautiful girls Sienna and Aurelia in pretty red plaid frocks from Boden and wrote: “We’re well and truly in the Christmas spirit.”



Paris Fury's family outing Wife of heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury, Paris showed off her children’s very fancy outfits on her Instagram, writing: “Off to the cinema.”



Binky Felstead's daughter What a cutie-pie Binky’s daughter India is in her star costume. Binky posted: “Happy 1️ of December you lovely lot! I don’t think I could have had a more gloriously Christmassy start to my favourite month with my eldest two babies having their nativities!!! Feeling incredibly proud and very lucky.”

Helen Flanagan's family Actress Helen’s children donned their Christmas jumpers for a lovely meeting with the one and only Santa. She wrote: “Mama and her cubs.”