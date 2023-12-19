Celebrity children with beautiful vibrant red hair - from Prince Archie to baby Minnie and more

Princess Lilibet made headlines when it was revealed she had inherited her doting father Prince Harry's beautiful red mane, something he couldn't be prouder of.

And the Duke of Sussex isn't alone as there are a number of celebrities whose little ones have inherited their parent's flame-hued tresses, and it's safe to say we have serious hair envy!

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest line-up of celebrity children whose fiery tresses are just like their parents.

Princess Lilibet © Netflix Prince Harry previously gushed about his daughter's locks whilst appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Duke explained his late mother, Princess Diana's Spencer side of the family has exceptionally strong genes. "The Spencer gene is very, very strong," he explained, with his mother's siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Charles Spencer, all having naturally red tresses. He added: "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan Markle] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"



Baby Minnie © Instagram Stacey Dooley welcomed her first child, Minnie, with her partner, Kevin Clifton back in January. The little one inherited her mother's iconic red locks which Stacey often documents on her Instagram account. The journalist first revealed her little girl's hair colour to the world back in February on Valentine's Day. She penned: "My Valentines. The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky. To the best dad and man in the world ….. happy vally’s darlin. Ps….. you’re on nights when u get home from tour. "She's got your hair colour, oh she really must be a mini Stacey!!" one fan commented immediately.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi © The Princess of Wales Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna, two, sparked a major reaction from royal fans when her fiery locks were revealed. The couple have kept photos of their little one out of the public eye, but in April 2023, in a new photo shared of the late Queen Elizabeth II, little Sienna's hair didn't go unnoticed when she was captured in a photo in the background of the picture. The image showed her dad Edoardo holding Sienna at what appeared to be her christening in April 2022 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.



© Instagram Sienna pictured with her cousin August

Monan and Gulliver Lewis © Loredana Sangiuliano Damian Lewis's children Monan, 17, and Gulliver, 16, have both inherited his brilliant bold red hair. The family are rarely seen out together but were recently pictured at the Wonka premiere on 28 November. Monan was arm in arm with her dad and looked so beautiful, her long hair cascading past her shoulders. Meanwhile, her younger brother Gulliver has skyrocketed in height since his last public appearance, his red curly locks taking front and centre of his slick red carpet look.



