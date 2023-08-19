Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are the perfect couple as they enjoy romantic date together

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are still making sure to make time for each other even after welcoming their daughter Minnie, and on Saturday they headed off for a romantic date.

Both of the pair took to their social media pages to share glamorous photos of their time out, with each of the couple sharing a photo of their other half. In Stacey's snap, Kevin was seen reclining in his chair browsing the menu with his outstretched arm resting on the top of his head. Meanwhile in Kevin's photo, Stacey looked angellic as she was about to tuck into a salmon-based dish.

Although the pair didn't say that their daughter Minnie had joined them, the handle of a pram could be seen in two of Stacey's photos, suggesting the little tot enjoyed the meal out with her parents.

The couple decided to keep their captions simple with Stacey only using the hands making a love heart emoji, and Kevin simply tagging his partner with an orange heart emoji.

Fans, however, went dotty over the cute photos, as one commented: "Wee Saturday Lunch, lovely, enjoy," and a second added: "Beautiful photograph of a beautiful lady," and a third noted: "Hey, Kevin. We were a few tables from you! We took our son for his birthday. Have a great weekend!"

A fourth posted: "A well deserved scrumptious meal for mummy and daddy of the year and DEFINATELY best journalistic presenter in UK!" and a fifth shared: "Looks fab, hope you had a lovely meal and spent quality time together. Love to the whole family."

Time has been flying by for the happy couple, and earlier in the month Kevin revealed that Minnie was now already six-months-old, as he shared an adorable photo of his young girl playing.

The snap featured baby Minnie sitting upright whilst playing with some toys in front of the television. Kevin has recently begun an extended leave from his professional duties and has vowed to be a stay-at-home dad and take care of daughter Minnie for the rest of the year.

Announcing the plan earlier this year, he told Digital Spy: "It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain.

"By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, he added: "So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes."

