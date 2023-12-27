Kate Beckinsale celebrates bittersweet holidays with mother Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen

Kate Beckinsale, 50, recently showcased her flair for dramatic and whimsical fashion in a series of Instagram photos celebrating Christmas.

The Underworld actress shared snapshots featuring herself, her mother Judy Loe, and their family and friends, all engaging in the festive spirit.

In the photos, Kate exhibited an edgy-chic style, donning a frilly, baby-pink dress, adorning her hair with bows, and completing the look with chunky platform boots and patterned tights.

This unique ensemble was paired with her new blonde hairdo, dramatic makeup accentuating her eyes with a smoky look, ample blush, and a striking red lip. She added a whimsical touch with sparkling gems under her eyes.

One close-up image showcased Kate holding a mug with the inscription: 'WELCOME TO THE S-SHOW'.

© Instagram Kate with her family in festive dress up

In several pictures, she was seen sitting on a loveseat with an adorable dog wearing a green knit hat. She smiled widely in one snap as they showed off their Christmas outfits, and then she gave the precious pooch a smooch in another photo, capturing the joyous atmosphere of their celebration.

Kate also shared a photo with friends Gabriella Morpeth and Nina Kate, all dressed in similar tulle outfits, posing in front of her bright pink Christmas tree.

© Instagram Kate in another festive costume

A snap of her daughter Lily Sheen, 24, in a grape costume next to a giant piñata and balloons, added to the festive and humorous theme.

The holiday slideshow included a clip of Judy unwrapping presents. Kate's caption captured the essence of their holiday spirit: "Sadness and joy, gratitude and rage, fear and hope, friends and family, dear animals both living and living in the heart, laughter and tears, generosity and feeling seen and loved and of course, fruit and veg costumes. Happy (or as happy as you can) Christmas. And love from us."

© Instagram Kate with her daughter

Amidst the holiday cheer, Kate has been facing personal challenges. She recently was seen caring for her stepfather Roy Battersby, 87, amid his health battles, including a cancer diagnosis and a recent stroke. Additionally, earlier this year, she shared about her mother's long-term illness and the passing of her 15-year-old cat Clive.

© Instagram Kate's family all dressed up for the occasion

She wrote: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

