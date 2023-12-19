Mama June sued by late daughter's ex-husband Michael Caldwell

Michael Cardwell, the former husband of the late Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, has initiated legal action against June "Mama June" Shannon, seeking custody of Anna's eldest daughter, Kaitlyn, who is 11 years old.

This move comes in the wake of Anna's tragic death from cancer at age 29, according to court documents.

While Michael is the biological father of Anna’s younger daughter, Kylee, aged 8, whom he now has full custody of, he is not Kaitlyn's biological father.

However, Michael claims in his lawsuit that he has played a significant parental role in Kaitlyn's life.

He argues that he has been a consistent and committed figure in her upbringing, forming a bonded and dependent relationship with her.

This bond was reportedly encouraged and supported by Anna, despite Michael not being Kaitlyn's biological parent.

In the legal documents, Michael emphasizes that he has always acted as a parent to Kaitlyn, accepting full and permanent responsibilities without expecting financial return.

He contends that Kaitlyn’s biological father, Caleb Clark, who has never undergone a DNA test to confirm paternity, has been absent and thus holds no legal rights to Kaitlyn’s guardianship.

The court filing also sheds light on Anna’s strained relationship with her mother, June Shannon.

Michael points out that Anna was primarily raised by her maternal grandmother from a young age and only returned to June's care as a teenager.

He describes the mother-daughter relationship as troubled and inconsistent, marked by long periods of non-communication.

Michael, who was married to Anna from 2014 to 2017, also notes his financial contribution towards Kaitlyn's education and emphasizes his ongoing involvement in her life since she was an infant.

He asserts that he is the only living person consistently invested in Kaitlyn’s well-being and argues that being in his custody would serve her best interests.

June Shannon, who is 44 years old, was reportedly served with the custody papers on December 17.

She had previously announced Anna's passing on December 9, after a ten-month battle with stage 4 cancer. June acknowledged Anna's fight against the disease and noted her passing in the presence of family.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, another of June’s daughters, also expressed her grief over Anna's death on social media.

She shared the emotional moments surrounding Anna's last breath, highlighting the family's pain and Anna's struggle with the illness.

Before her death, Anna had married her boyfriend Eldridge Toney on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia.

The couple, who had been together since June 2017, decided to marry while Anna was still in good health, following her diagnosis with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

