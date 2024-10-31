Catherine Zeta-Jones looks so different in throwback family snapshots

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones thrilled fans on Thursday when she shared a carousel of rare family photographs featuring her husband Michael Douglas and their two children Carys and Dylan.

Amongst the snapshots, which the Chicago star shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two included a glamorous picture of herself posing in a witch outfit, a selfie that showed the star dressed as Harry Potter and throwback images of Carys and Dylan dressed up for Halloween through the years.

© Instagram The actress posed as a witch in a pointy hat

Elsewhere, Catherine, 55, uploaded a striking image of herself at Bette Midler's 2019 Hulaween Charity Gala. Posing alongside her husband, the Welsh star looked drastically different cosplaying as Old Hollywood legend, Jean Harlow.

© Instagram Catherine shared throwback photos featuring her two children Dylan and Carys

Embracing the glitz and glamour, Catherine donned a plunging silver maxi dress complete with intricate beading and feathered sleeves. She traded her raven locks for a perfectly coiffed blonde wig and highlighted her features with a rich plum lipstick and smokey eyeshadow.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine wowed at Bette Midler's charity gala

Michael, meanwhile, dressed up as T.E. Lawrence from the 1926 film Laurence of Arabia.

In her caption, Catherine penned: "Halloween nights!! Morticia is taking a break. Happy Halloween my little rain clouds!!"

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "You've had some spook-tacular costumes over the years," while a second noted: "Oh wow that blonde hair," and a third chimed in: "Soo amazing."

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas tied the knot in 2000

Catherine and Michael are couple goals! The pair have been together since 1998 and appear to be going from strength to strength, cementing their status as one of Hollywood's most beloved power couples.

The duo got engaged in December 1999 and tied the knot one year later at New York's Plaza Hotel. Musing on the secret to their happy marriage, Catherine told Good Housekeeping: "It's a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage.

"You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won't be the last problem. There will be many more down the road."

In August 2000, Michael and Catherine welcomed their first child Dylan, before going on to tie the knot in November that year.

© Getty Images Michael posing alongside his children Carys and Dylan

Three years later, they welcomed their daughter Carys on Easter Sunday. During a chat with PEOPLE magazine, Catherine revealed: "I never wanted Dylan to be an only child. Because of my amazing relationship with my siblings, I couldn't see him being the Little Lord Dylan on his own."

Their eldest child Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022, while Carys is seemingly exploring a career in modelling and has appeared in several magazines alongside her famous mother.

Film producer Michael is also a doting father to a son called Cameron from his former marriage to Diandra Lucker.