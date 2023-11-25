What happened to Oscar Pistorius' home as athlete prepares for release from prison

As Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison in January, you might wonder what the former runner will get up to on the outside.

The athlete’s net worth has reportedly plummeted from $5 million to $150,000, and he will have to live under the terms of his parole until 2029.

Yet where will he serve out the rest of his parole? Will he return to the luxury four bedroom house where he killed Reeva Steenkamp? Will he move in with family?

Here’s all you need to know about what happened to Oscar Pistorius’ home, and where he will now live as he is being released from jail after 11 years.

Where did the runner live?

When the South African athlete was better known as a champion, he lived in a four-bedroom luxury home in the Silver Woods Estate, a prestigious security estate in east Pretoria.

The beautiful home was allegedly worth over $250,000, yet it became the scene of a murder when the public discovered this is where he shot his girlfriend, Reeva.

What happened to Oscar’s luxury home?

When the runner revealed he could not afford to cover his legal fees in 2014, he put the house up for sale.

Yet when he put it on the market for almost $350,000, he instead only sold the property for $239,500 - less than what he’d apparently bought it for.

The house went to mining consultant Louwtjie Louwrens, who now rents the property out. Properties on the prestigious estate allegedly incur a monthly rent of between $1,064 and $3,459, according to TimesLive, a South African online newspaper.

Where will the convicted killer live upon release from prison?

Oscar will move in with his uncle Arnold, who lives in an affluent Pretoria suburb after he is freed on January 5 2024, according to the Telegraph who spoke with family sources.

His uncle reportedly lives in a three-storey mansion and has been preparing for Oscar’s release since March 2023, speaking to Netwerk24 about having an “Oscar room” in the house.

His sister Aimée is also reportedly moving back from London to help ease him into parole life.

His early release conditions state that he will not be able to leave the area without permission from the authorities. As well as having to attend anger management classes, and a programme on violence against women, he will also have to complete community service. His parole will end when the full term of his sentence expires, on December 5 2029.