Biggest Bombshells from Gypsy Rose Blanchard's first TV interview

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke out in her first TV interview since she left prison on December 28th 2023.

The former prisoner, who's imprisonment captivated the nation as it was revealed she was a victim of Munchausen's syndrome by proxy, caught up with Deborah Roberts from Good Morning America where she spoke candidly of her story.

Gypsy served eight of the 10 years she was sentenced in prison for, as she was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Nicholas Godejohn, her ex boyfriend, is still serving life in prison for the first-degree murder of Dee Dee.

Here are the biggest bombshells from the interview:

Gypsy speaks out live on TV

Gypsy's thoughts on life out of prison

The former prisoner described life outside prison as "technicolor". Since her release last year, she described life on the outside as being "dropped in a different world".

"Because you don't realize how much you're restricted in prison", she clarifed. "I felt like I was in a black-and-white world and I just stepped into technicolor. It was amazing."

WATCH: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s first TV interview since release from prison

She doesn't believe her mother was a monster

"Your mom has been portrayed as a monster", Deborah observed. But Gypsy countered this portrayal with a more humanising response.

"I don't believe my mother was a monster", Gypsy stated. "She had a lot of demons herself that she was struggling with. I didn't want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation and I thought that was the only way out."

As Deborah showed Gypsy the famous photos of herself with her mom, she revealed that she doesn't even associate with the little girl she was in those photos.

"I don't even recognise that little girl anymore", she explained.

Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her late mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard

Gypsy opens up about 'dark path' of painkiller addiction

Not only a victim of medical abuse, including multiple surgeries, Gypsy also became addicted to painkillers.

"It took me down a really dark path. I felt like it was my only way to cope for the time", she explained while discussing her addiction.

She revealed that she was actually high when she agreed to take part in killing her mother, but she doesn't blame drugs for her decision.

She clarified: "I don't blame drugs or anything, I don't make excuses."

Now, Gypsy can confirm she is four years sober and she doesn't "feel the need to" return to her former drug us.

Her reflections on Nicholas Godejohn

As the TV anchor questioned whether it was fair that her co-conspirator Nicholas Godejohn is facing a life sentence in prison, Gypsy gave a rare comment on her ex-boyfriend.

"I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets, all I can really say is that I did my time", she said diplomatically. "He's doing his time for his part. I wish him well on his journey."

Gypsy testified at Nicholas Godejohn's trial in 2018.

Gypsy and Ryan describe themselves as 'newly together weds'

Life with Ryan Scott Anderson

Reunited after getting married while Gypsy was in prison, Ryan affectionately called them "newly together weds". As for whether kids are on the cards?

"We've talked about starting a family, we just don't know when at this point. Our lives are pretty hectic right now."

Post-prison fame

As she's received a cult following after her release from prison, Gypsy confessed she's finding her newfound fame "conflicting".

"Fame is not what I'm looking for", she said. "Obviously I was infamous and then I came out famous."

She explained that she feels like she's a very shy person and when she's posting updates about her life online, she isn't doing anything that anyone else wouldn't do.