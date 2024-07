Shelley Duvall, the actress best known for her role on The Shining and her indelible mark on retro aesthetics, though who later largely retreated from the spotlight, has died. She was 75.

The Nashville alum passed away just days after marking her 75th birthday on July 7, at her home in Blanco, Texas.

Her partner Dan Gilroy confirmed to Variety that she died from complications from diabetes.

More to come.