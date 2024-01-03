GMA's Ginger Zee shares before-and-after photo following illness - 'It's hard to believe I’m the same person'

Ginger Zee got candid with fans as she revealed that the holiday period had been a bit trickier than usual.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning America meteorologist shared that her family had been "incredibly sick" over Christmas - and they'd only just recovered from the illness.

Ginger's before and after is shocking

The TV host, who has been with ABC News for 10 years, shared the very extent of her illness in a shocking before and after photo in which she looked completely different. In the after photo, clearly far from when she was ill, the star donned a full face of makeup with a smokey eye and a big smile as it was business as usual.

She captioned the post: "Most of our holiday break was spent incredibly sick for our entire family… hard to believe I’m the same person from left to today on right", with a laugh emoji.

She added that she was "BEYOND GRATEFUL to be back and healthy again. Sending you all peace in 2024!"

Fans couldn't contain their shock and concern for Ginger, as well as their relief that she was feeling better.

Ginger and Ben's amazing Christmas tree

"Oh wow", one fan exclaimed. "Glad you’re feeling better," they added.

"Oh no. That’s a bummer", ABC anchor Deborah Roberts - wife to Al Roker - commented. "Happy you’re healthy again!"

It seem she wasn't the only person ill over Christmas, as fans revealed that they'd also been ill over the holiday season.

Photo posted by Ginger Zee on Instagram October 1 2023 where she is pictured with her husband Ben Aaron and their sons Adrian and Miles while on a day trip to New York's Harvest Moon Apple Orchard and Farm.

"I was sick over Christmas break too! My birthday was on Christmas, and I was fighting illness. I am glad you feel better now!"

Another added: "I spent most of the week between Christmas and New Years coughing my head off. Great way to spend vacation with my kids and grandkids. Feeling much better now. Glad you are feeling better, too."

Yet while the GMA anchor had clearly been unwell over the holiday period, it didn't stop her from pulling out all the stops.

Ginger showed off her beautifully decorated New York home, and their gigantic Christmas tree. The tall tree was perfectly trimmed with baubles, stars, wreaths, and twinkling lights while the family hung grey stockings embroidered with the family's names on them on the door.

The meteorologist, who has been married to fellow media personality Ben Aaron since 2014, has two kids: Adrian Benjamin and Miles Macklin.