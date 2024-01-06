Christian Oliver's wife breaks silence after sudden death of husband and two daughters: 'Deeply saddened'

Christian Oliver's wife, Jessica Klepser, has broken her silence following the tragic death of her husband, 51, and their two young daughters, Madita, 12, and Annika, 10, on Thursday.

The Baby-Sitters Club actor and his daughters were killed in a plane crash alongside the pilot, Robert Sachs, while on vacation in the Caribbean. Following the news of their deaths, Klepser released an emotional statement through Wundabar Pilates, where she works as a regional manager in the California branch.

© GoFundMe Christian Oliver with Jessica Klepser and their daughters

Titled "from Jessica Klepser and family", the statement read: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.

"Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

© Getty Images Christian was killed alongside his two daughters in a plane crash

Describing Madita and Annik, the statement continued: "Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances.

"Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art. The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities.

"Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany."

© Getty Images Christian Oliver and his wife Jessica Klepser

It added: "Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him."

The statement concluded by asking for privacy for the family "at this difficult time" and included a link to a GoFundMe page "in lieu of flowers". At the time of writing, over $57,000 has been raised to "help cover the cost of returning Christian and the girls home, [and] funeral and memorial services".

Klepser and Oliver, whose real name is Christian Klepser, are thought to have been separated with reports claiming he filed for divorce in December 2021.

© Gisela Schober Christian and Jessica were reportedly separated at the time of his death

On Thursday, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement about the incident, which occurred off the island of Bequia as the family were traveling from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia.

"Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," the statement read.

© Jon Kopaloff Christian Oliver died aged 51 on January 4

"Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

Authorities reported that the bodies of the passengers were recovered from the sea and aircraft by the SVG Coast Guard and the victims were later pronounced dead.