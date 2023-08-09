Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall 'cremated' days after tragic death at 57

Sandra Bullock's late partner, Bryan Randall, has reportedly been cremated following his death from ALS on August 5.

The 57-year-old's passing was confirmed in a heartbreaking statement by his family on Monday, although his longtime partner, Sandra – who began dating the photographer in 2015 – has yet to speak out on his death.

Just one day after news of Bryan's death was revealed, a man was photographed delivering a large bag and cremation papers from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to the LA home where his daughter, Skyler, lives.

© Alamy Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall, died on August 5

In photos obtained by The Sun, the man handed over the bag believed to be carrying Bryan's ashes, and the papers, which were signed by an unidentified man at the property on Tuesday.

A close-up photo revealed part of what was written on the papers, it read: "Receipt of cremated remains and release," with Bryan E. Randall listed underneath alongside some signatures.

Bryan passed away over the weekend after a private, three-year battle with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease – a rare neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control.

© Getty Images Sandra and Bryan met in 2015

Bryan's family shared news of his death in a statement to People that read: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added. "At this time, we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement was signed: "His Loving Family."

© Instagram Bryan Randall was 57 when he died

In the wake of his death, Sandra's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, paid tribute to Bryan while hailing the actress as an "amazing" caretaker. "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teeming with salmon," she wrote.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

© Getty Sandra and Bryan rarely made public appearances together

Sandra and Bryan kept their relationship very private and rarely ever made public appearances together. However, in 2021, she shared an insight into their romance and opened up about the prospect of marrying him.

"I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother," she said on Red Table Talk. "I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

© Getty Images Sandra and Bryan met when he photographed her son, Louis' fifth birthday party

They may not have had a legal wedding, but recent reports claim that the couple "exchanged vows" in a ceremony in the Bahamas three years ahead of his ALS diagnosis in 2020. While not a legally binding union, a video clip published by the Daily Mail shows the two celebrating their relationship.

The actress, 59, and Bryan met in 2015 when he was hired to photograph her son Louis' fifth birthday party. When their relationship developed, he became a loving co-parent to her two children, Louis, now 13, and Laila, 11. Speaking of their family, Sandra added: "We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."