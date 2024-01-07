Cameron Diaz speaks out for the first time following 'name-drop' in Jeffrey Epstein documents

Cameron Diaz's rep has released a statement after her name was mentioned in unsealed court documents from a 2015 court case against Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

The statement made it clear that the actress "never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever".

Cameron Diaz

It continued: "... regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."

Documents unsealed on January 4th saw that an interview with accuser Johanna Sjoberg had alleged in a deposition that the late financier had "name-dropped" several celebrities, including Cameron, Bruce Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cate Blanchett.

© Patrick McMullan Jeffrey Epstein with former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

When asked about a "press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio", Sjoberg explained that Epstein would mention A-Listers during massages.

"When I was massaging him [Epstein], he would be on the phone a lot of the time, and one time he said 'Oh that was Leonardo, or 'That was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing".

Sjoberg was also asked if she had met Cameron via Epstein, which she denied. She was not accused of involvement in any of the crimes, or of any wrongdoing.

© Davidoff Studios Photography Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump, 1997

The disgraced financier consorted with many rich and powerful people, who have been namechecked in the unsealed documents.

Former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are mentioned, as well as the late physicist Stephen Hawking, Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield.

© KENA BETANCUR Magician David Copperfield was also name checked in the Epstein files

The magician reportedly performed magic tricks at dinner in one of Epstein's houses and asked Sjoberg if she was "aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls".

250 documents are set to be unsealed in batches over the coming dates, eight years after the initial civil court case between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Senior District Judge Lorette Preska ruled that the documents could now come to light, years after they were first put under court-ordered seal, as many people named in the lawsuit had already been publicly identified by the media or in Maxwell's trial.

The Southern District Court of New York judge added that others "did not raise an objection" to the release of the files.

While many new names are being revealed, some will remain sealed as they belong to child victims.