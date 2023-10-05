Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie hug in rare picture as they join Benji and Joel Madden for date night

Sisters-in-law Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie revealed their close friendship this week as they were pictured cuddling up to each other while celebrating the launch of Veeps All Access alongside their husbands – and event hosts - Benji Madden and Joel Madden.

In pictures shared by People magazine, Nicole could be seen snuggling into Cameron at one point, as she posed for a picture with husband Benji, while another snap showed Nicole's sister, Sofia Richie Grainge, fifth-wheeling at the event as she posed with extended family.

Cameron and Benji both wore all-black for the event held at Poppy's in West Hollywood on Tuesday October 3, while Nicole showed off her classic boho fashion sense with a colorful maxi dress.

At the event, Good Charlotte performed for guests including Orville Peck as the promoted Veeps, a new "streaming service that offers direct access to live concerts, music and events, from anywhere in the world," per their website.

Cameron and Benji have been married for eight years, getting married in 2015 after a whirlwind nine-month romance, and have one daughter, three-year-old Raddix.

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," the There's Something About Mary star told radio host Andy Cohen. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

Benj, 44, celebrated Cameron's 51st birthday earlier in the summer with an emotional message that revealed the depths of his devotion.

© Getty Images Benji and actress Cameron attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE in 2016

"I’m offline mostly these days, just working, painting, making things, and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," he wrote. "So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator, and everything else."

Nicole and Joel wed almost 13 years ago in December 2010, and have two children, Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia and Nicole Richie are both the daughters of Lionel Richie

Sofia, 25, wed her husband Elliot Grainge in April 2023, and wowed fans when she wore three custom Chanel gowns for the special day.

In a video posted to Vogue Magazine's Instagram page, the model showed off her three looks, the first of which was a high-necked, long-sleeved beaded column dress with beaded frills in the midsection. The dress, worn to the rehearsal dinner, made her feel "like an art piece", she revealed, adding:"I feel like a princess, I really do!"

For her ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, Sofia wore a figure-hugging gown with iridescent white sequins, an open back and a criss-cross neckline inspired by Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.

The bride later changed into a Chanel mini dress with thick straps, a structured bodice and the Chanel camellia.

Sofia and Nicole are both the daughters of singer Lionel Richie, and Nicole, 41, shared several sweet tributes to Sofia Instagram to mark her special day, including one of her fixing the train of Sofia's Chanel lace gown. The Simple Life star Nicole looked incredible in a black, one-shoulder floor-length gown with a ruched bodice, a fishtail skirt and a train.