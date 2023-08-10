Cameron Diaz, 50, celebrates major milestone: 'Such a huge moment'

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, Cameron Diaz has always sparkled a little brighter. From her iconic roles in films like Charlie's Angels and My Best Friend's Wedding to her most recent adventure into winemaking, she's proven that there's no stage too big or challenge too daunting.

Taking to social media with her effervescent charm, the 50-year-old actress offered fans a behind-the-scenes peek into what she described as a "huge moment" in her life.

Just days after letting her hair down at Taylor Swift's Eras concert in LA, Cameron was seen spiritedly 'breaking into' a Whole Foods store.

With the sun barely up, the Annie actress looked effortlessly chic in a relaxed white ensemble, her radiant blonde hair cascading down in a long bob.

"We're launching in Whole Foods market this month, like, every store," she explained with palpable excitement.

"So, I came in to make sure that the Rosé looks good for the people." This Rosé, a product of her wine label Avaline, which she launched in 2020, has now won a coveted spot in one of the most prestigious grocery chains.

As Cameron weaved through the aisles, her playful antics were on full display. Pausing occasionally to lovingly adjust her Avaline bottles, she highlighted their strategic placements, suggesting the perfect occasions to enjoy her creation.

"Enjoying an Avaline hour with a friend? Grab a bottle. Weekly grocery trip? Maybe two. A bar-b-que invite? Why not three?"

But it's not just about quantity; Cameron emphasized the quality of Avaline, proudly pointing out that it's crafted from organic grapes. And for those wondering where to get their hands on a bottle? The actress-turned-winemaker has it all sorted with a bottle locator on Avaline's official website.

The enchanting video was met with applause and support, with celebrities like Paris Hilton and Zoe Saldaña expressing their admiration. Later, on Instagram, Cameron radiated gratitude: "AVALINE IS NOW IN ALL WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES," she announced.

"Thank you so much to all of you who have supported us along the way. We couldn’t have done it without you. Cheers, and Happy Avaline."

While she's making ripples in the wine industry, Cameron's love for acting remains undiminished. She recently concluded filming Back In Action alongside Jamie Foxx, post his recovery from a health concern.

Cameron is a super busy mom-of-one - she shares her young daughter, Raddix, with her husband, Benji Madden - and she recently returned to acting after stepping back from the limelight to focus on family.