George Clooney's $18 million mansion he shares with Amal and twins is flooded in heartbreaking photos

It seems 2024 has got off to a rough start for George Clooney, whose $18 million mansion in Berkshire, England has been affected by severe flooding.

Satellite photographs of the Ocean Eleven star's home show that the grounds have been submerged with water after a heavy downpour broke across the sleepy village of Sonning-on-Thames - a riverside village which is a 45 minute train ride from the capital. Heavy rain has caused severe flooding as the river thames broke its banks onto his garden.

© w8media George owns an $18 million home in Berkshire

The property, Aberdash House, is located on a 5.5 acre private island on the River Thames, which could make it more susceptible to flooding during heavy weather. As England has been affected by Storm Henk's high winds and rain, Berkshire received many flood warnings across the region.

The couple purchased Aberdash House, a 17th century manor in 2014. The manor comes with its own private boathouse, gym, spa, 12-seat home cinema and swimming pool. It reportedly underwent an 18 month renovation before the actor and his family with human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney moved in.

© w8media George Clooney's Sonning home is on an island on the River Thames

But since they've made Sonning their home, George appears to really enjoy the small village. “We have a really nice little world right there [in Sonning] that’s very private and very quaint and the people are lovely. I love it", he told BBC's The One Show in 2022.

The A-List star even has a local pub he visits on occasion, as he told Graham Norton that "There's a great pub we go to. It's fantastic and we drink all kinds of pints and things."

Berkshire Live identified the watering hole as The Bull Inn.

© Dave Benett George and Amal attend a special screening of The Boys In The Boat

It's not an ideal start to 2024 for the actor, who should be visiting the UK as the new film he directed, The Boys In The Boat, is released on January 8th.

As he was doing promo for the film for its US release, the actor-director opened up about fatherhood as his twins, Alexander and Ella, have now turned six years old.

© David Livingston Together the couple share two children

"I'm not a very smart person", he revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. "I’ve armed my children, they speak French and Italian."

WATCH: George Clooney opens up about twins Alexander and Ella

It seems that his trilingual children are taking after his wife Amal, who reportedly speaks English, Italian, French and Arabic. This doesn't seem to affect George, who confessed he was "enjoying the ignorance of it all".

He spoke about how when he tried to fake talking in French or Italian, his kids just looked at him like "you're an idiot", to which he retorted: "you're six!"