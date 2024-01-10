Tracee Ellis Ross looks amazing in bikini as she spends time with family

Tracee Ellis Ross looked utterly radiant as she basked in the sun on vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish star, 51, shared her holiday snaps in which she spent time with family and had "Fun in the sun", as she called it in her caption.

© @traceeellisross Instagram Tracee takes to a sun lounger

The actress looked completely at ease with life as she lay down on the sunlounger in a Versace bikini and reflective aviator sunglasses as she caught some rays and got some rest and relaxation.

The actress showed fans what she wore during her downtime, opting for relaxed fits like distressed denim jeans and t-shirts with flip flops, as well as red Adidas tracksuits.

© @traceeellisross Instagram The actress donned an Adidas tracksuit

One mirror selfie saw her looking sensational in a floral matching bikini. With a devil-may-care pose, she propped herself up with an arm above her head to show off her athletic figure.

© @traceeellisross Instagram Tracee dons a floral bikini

As well as clearly taking it easy and catching the sun, Tracee spent time with her four siblings: actor Evan Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Lane Silberstein and Ross Naess.

© @traceeellisross Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross enjoying a swim

The actress remains close to her superstar mom Diana, who recently became the face of Saint Laurent in a stunning black and white campaign.

She told InStyle that her "mom was extremely present."

"Waking us up for school, sitting for dinner with us and giving us a genuine, anchored, real family life and home life. The most important thing to my mother was not fame, it was her children."

© @traceeellisross Instagram Tracee and her siblings

Last year she revealed to Variety just how her parents had 'influenced' her career, as she grew up the daughter of two music legends, as her father is music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. But she made it clear that "both" had influenced her growing up.

"I gotta tell you," she insisted, "it’s both. I get my sense of humor from my dad. He and I are so much alike."

That being said, she "spent more time with my mom. She was my sole parent for the majority of my childhood." As a result she is "so much like my mother and I’m so much like my father. I don’t know who influenced me more. But I think my career has been more influenced by my dad."