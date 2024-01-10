Tarek El Moussa reveals shocking living situation after divorce from Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall

Former Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa got real about one of the darkest periods of his life, after he and co-star Christina Hall got a divorce.

The real estate developer spoke vulnerably about how he hit "rock bottom" after his public split from Christina in 2016, which led to him living in a halfway house.

© Getty Images Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa in 2017

"When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places,” El Moussa revealed on The Jeff Fenster Show podcast. “I actually lived in a halfway house. This is my first time sharing that.”

The father of three explained that the reason he chose to enter the house was because he didn't trust himself to be alone - "that's how bad I was", he claimed.

Photo shared by Heather Rae Young on Instagram August 2023 in a birthday tribute to her husband Tarek El Moussa

He explained that the reason he ended up there was because: "I didn’t know where to go and I needed 24-hour care. It was pretty bad because I had lost everything, it felt like, overnight."

Tarek went on to say that his upcoming memoir, Flip Your Life, goes into more detail about his personal struggles, which include his steroid addiction, as well as his success story as an entrepreneur.

This isn't the first time Tarek's mental health has been in the spotlight. Months before he and Christina announced their split, the couple had an altercation involving a gun at their Yorba Linda home in California. According to officials, police had responded to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun". Tarek went on to deny that he was ever suicidal, stating the gun was to protect him against wild animals on a hike.

Christina and Tarek married in 2009 having dated since 2006. They announced their split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Together they co-parent daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight.

Tarek has been married to Selling Sunset's Heather-Rae since 2021, of which he said: "I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future." They welcomed their first child together in 2023.

Co-parenting, it seems, has had its difficulties for both Tarek and Christina. The Christina on the Coast host co-parents not only with Tarek, but with ex-husband Ant Anstead - and she revealed to UsWeekly that it can be "difficult".

"As long as the kids come first — and they do for all of us — that’s all that matters," she explained. "Even when there’s an incident, or someone’s upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics."