Martin Luther King Jr.'s son Dexter Scott King, 62, dies one week after late father's birthday
Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest son Dexter Scott King dead at 62

The civil rights activist passed away after a battle with cancer one week after his late father's birthday

Dexter Scott King during Salute to Greatness Awards Dinner 20th Anniversary Holiday Observance at King Center in Atlanta, Georgia in 2006
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Dexter Scott King, a civil rights activist like his legendary father Martin Luther King Jr., has died. He was 62.

The youngest of Mr. King's two sons with wife Coretta Scott King, he carried on his father's legacy through his work with the Center for Nonviolent Social Change, which is known as The King Center, and as president of the King estate.

King died from prostate cancer, according to The King Center. His wife Leah Weber King, who he married in 2013, said in a statement: "He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu," adding: "He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

