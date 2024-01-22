Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest son Dexter Scott King dead at 62

Dexter Scott King, a civil rights activist like his legendary father Martin Luther King Jr., has died. He was 62.

The youngest of Mr. King's two sons with wife Coretta Scott King, he carried on his father's legacy through his work with the Center for Nonviolent Social Change, which is known as The King Center, and as president of the King estate.

King died from prostate cancer, according to The King Center. His wife Leah Weber King, who he married in 2013, said in a statement: "He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu," adding: "He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

