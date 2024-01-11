Adan Canto's wife pays heartbreaking tribute to her 'treasure' after Designated Survivor actor dies, age 42

Adan Canto's wife Stephanie has honored her late husband with a heartbreaking passage of scripture, calling the actor her "treasure" who she will see "soon". Stephanie quoted from the book of Matthew, chapter six, writing: "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."

"Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon," she added, including a broken heart emoji alongside a picture of the pair that saw the sun's beam beat down on Adan's face.

Stephanie is a sculptor and painter, and they met in Brooklyn, New York City in 2012 when he was filming Fox drama The Following, and five years later married in June 2017. Together, they welcomed two young children – Roman Alder, three, born in 2020, and one-year-old Eve Josephine, born in 2022.

Adan and Stephanie were also creative collaborators, working on the short film Before Tomorrow in 2014, and The Shot in 2020.

Adan, who originally pursued a career in music in Mexico before transitioning to Hollywood, died after a diagnosis of appendiceal cancer. The news of his illness was kept private until his passing, as confirmed by Deadline.

His representatives at UTA, Entertainment360, and Viewpoint reflected on his profound impact, stating, "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many."

© Getty Images Adan Canto in the Lions Den episode of The Cleaning Lady

Adan appeared in Designated Survivor alongside Kiefer Sutherland, The Cleaning Lady on Fox with Oliver Hudson, and X-Men: Days of Future Past with Halle Berry, who expressed her profound sadness with a post on social media which read: "I don’t have the words just yet… but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart."

"I only knew Adan for 2 years but it was enough to know what an amazing friend, father and man he was," shared Oliver alongside a picture of Adan with Oliver on set.

"Wow did he love his family. We would spend so much time talking about our kids and what kind of people they might become."

Oliver continued: "Getting out of LA to live a simpler existence where nature and vast landscapes set the tone for the day. He would invite me many times to ride motorcycles through the New Mexico mountains but I never did. I regret that. I can now imagine what those rides meant to him. I'm truly devastated. Love you my man."