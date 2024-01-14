Gavin Rossdale and sons left 'heartbroken' over devastating loss of beloved pet Chewy

Gavin Rossdale is unfortunately starting the new year off on a heartbreaking note.

The Bush frontman, 58, is mourning the difficult loss of his beloved Pomeranian, Chewy McGregor Rossdale, who died after 12 years as the singer's loyal companion.

Fans of the London-native know just how strong of a bond he had with his beloved pup, and were quick to shower him with support after he shared the tragic news.

Gavin took to Instagram on Saturday and honored Chewy's life in a heartfelt tribute, sharing a video montage of him and Chewy through the years.

Set to Bush's 2023 song "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere," the video montage included photos of Chewy always by his dad's side, whether it was while touring, for shopping trips to Target, on stage, on airplanes with his kids, on boat days, and more.

In his tribute, Gavin first said: "This is the last post I ever wanted to write. So regretfully…" before adding: "We buried Chewy today. We lost him suddenly a few days ago. It's been a rough few days."

He continued: "Me and the fam are pretty heartbroken," and noted: "The house feels different, all his spots are vacant and the floor has no life."

Gavin then shared: "I [had] never been around small dogs before and at first I never expected to connect with such a supermodel, but within a short time, I was smitten."

He declared: "He was my absolute little furry bestie. I can't stop thinking about him even if I look like I'm doing something else."

Ultimately, he concluded: "He was the one there through all my hardest and loneliest times. He was magic. Love your pets. Love your people. Love yourself better."

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to pay their respects to Chewy, with one writing: "I'm so incredibly sorry Gavin. I know how hard it is to lose such a special friend, and nothing anyone can say will make it easier. My heart breaks for you," as others followed suit with: "We are so so sorry. Chewy will be missed! He was so loved!" and: "I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family right now."

Gavin is a doting dad to daughter Daisy Lowe, 34, who he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe, as well as sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, with ex Gwen Stefani, his wife from 2002 to 2016.

