Tim McGraw shares devastating news of death in the family, fans send support

Tim McGraw shared on social media that over the weekend, the McGraw family had lost one of their own — his beloved uncle Henry Thomas "Hank" McGraw died at the age of 81.

While he did not share more details of his uncle's passing, the 57-year-old country musician shared a lengthy and passionate statement about his relative and the way he led the family.

Hank was the older brother of Tim's father Tug McGraw, a legendary baseball player who passed away in 2004 at the age of 59. Hank was a baseball player as well, at one point being the catcher for the Mets.

Tim penned, alongside a pair of photos of his uncle: "This weekend we lost the patriarch of the McGraw family. Our beloved 'Uncle Hank'. He was just an incredible man. He had a way of lighting up any room he walked into without trying."

The "It's Your Love" singer shared deeper insight into his uncle's personality, deeming him a true "All American." He continued: "He was a no-bs, straight shooter. Honest and truthful, even if it hurt."

"A true renaissance man, All American high school athlete, 11 years professional baseball, played guitar, sang beautifully, was an incredible leather and bead craftsman, and more than that, he was a good friend to all who knew him, and he loved with an open heart… Aw man, and he told the best stories!"

Despite his passing, the singer asserted that Hank would remain a "huge presence" in his and his family's lives. "He was and continues to be a huge presence in the lives of our family and his friends."

© Courtesy of Tim McGraw Hank McGraw's card as a pro baseball player with the New York Mets

"He was a legend and that legend will grow with each passing year in future generations of McGraws! We will keep his memories alive!! He loved, he was so very loved and he will be terribly missed."

He closed his statement off with: "So much more to say about him…. But I will stop for now," and went on to share more of his uncle's life story by linking out to articles written about him in his Instagram Stories.

© Getty Images Hank was the older brother of Tim's father Tug McGraw, the late renowned player

His fans inundated the comments section with words of support and condolences, leaving messages like: "Much love to you and your family," and: "There are a few very special souls who color and infuse our very world with joy. Hold on tight to those sweet memories," as well as: "Uncle Hank was quite the character for sure. He will be missed."

In 1961, Hank was the first to sign with the New York Mets, who convinced a scout to sign Tug to the team as well, threatening to quit if not. Tug was eventually signed in 1964 as a free agent to his older brother's team.

© Getty Images While Tim and his father's relationship was fraught at first, they eventually grew close, strengthening the singer's bond with his late uncle

Hank left the sport before his brother became a sensation, living a more quiet life and devoting more time to his interests in singing and guitar playing, just like his nephew Tim would do.