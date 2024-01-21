Beverly Hills, 90210 star David Gail dies aged 58

The entertainment world mourns the loss of David Gail, a talented actor best recognized for his role in the iconic 1990s show Beverly Hills 90210.

At the age of 58, David passed away, leaving behind a legacy that includes a memorable portrayal as the one-time fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his longtime friend, Peter Ferriero, host of the Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast.

While the cause of David’s death has not been revealed, Peter paid homage to his friend by sharing clips from David’s appearance on the podcast.

David passed away aged 58

In these clips, David reminisced about his character Stuart and his whirlwind romance with Brenda, a storyline that remains etched in the hearts of fans.

David's career spanned various notable roles, including his performance as Dr. Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles from 1999 to 2000.

David also appeared in General Hospital

Although his last on-screen appearance was in 2008's "Belly of the Beast," he continued to lend his talents to the entertainment industry, most recently voicing characters in the 2019 video game Blacksad: Under the Skin.

His diverse acting journey also included appearances in shows like Savannah, ER, and Robin's Hoods.

Remembering David, Peter Ferriero described him as a kind and life-filled human being. "David was a kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more," Peter wrote. "He was filled with life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know him. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all."

David's sister, Katie Colmenares, shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother, highlighting the deep bond they shared throughout their lives.

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me," she wrote.

"The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

Tributes from fans and colleagues have been pouring in, expressing their love and admiration for David. Sheri Sussman of Spiral Gate Productions remembered him as "one of the good guys in life."

Fans reminisced about his character, with comments like "So sad tragic news loved him as Stuart" and "So sad forever Stuart Carson rip."

