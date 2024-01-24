CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell's double milestone revealed and you won't believe who congratulated her - watch

A number of high-profile figures gathered to wish CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell a very happy birthday as she turned 50.

The likes of Dolly Parton, Oprah Winfrey, Jill Biden and Stephen Colbert all extended their birthday wishes to the CBS stalwart, who spent her birthday on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

© CBS Photo Archive Norah O'Donnell interviewed Dolly Parton in Nashville, Tennessee

"Hey Norah, happy birthday!" Dolly exclaimed, adding: "They told me the number but I don't believe it. Happy birthday, have a great day - I just love you."

Meanwhile Oprah opted to give the TV anchor some advice on the milestone age. "It's better than you can imagine, it's what Maya Angelou says: the 50s are everything you've been meaning to be, everything you've meant to be. It is the decade to ride the waves."

Jill Biden was sure to offer birthday wishes from her and the President, saying: "Hope you have an amazing day."

© CBS Photo Archive Oprah offered wise words for Norah

Drew Barrymore also wished the journalist a happy birthday as well from the studio of her show. She said: "I want to wish you, Norah O'Donnell, Happy 50th Birthday."

"You are such an extraordinary woman. You are a hero to me. I am honored to call you my friend and colleague", Drew added. "I hope this is the best year of your life."

Similarly from his own studio, Stephen Colbert was sure to thank Norah for "all your years of giving the world timely, intelligent news, so I can give them the late, stupid kind."

WATCH: The stars wish CBS' Norah O’Donnell a happy birthday

Nancy Pelosi, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, told Norah that "every day, you inform and inspire millions of Americans as you deliver hard news with heart."

But Nancy wasn't the only politician with a heartfelt message for the anchor. Mitt Romney was sure to thank Norah for "all the things you do for Carrie Marriott and Ann Romney, helping us with the Ann Romney Center. A great friend and I appreciate knowing you."

As well as being greeted by many famous friends, Norah's family, husband Geoff Tracy and her three kids Grace, Henry and Riley, were sure to send a heartfelt message.

© CBS Photo Archive Stephen Colbert sent a kind message to Norah

Despite turning 50, it was business as usual for the TV anchor who covered the New Hampshire primaries which saw former President Donald Trump go up against Nikki Haley ahead of the 2024 elections.

For Norah, it was an opportunity to do what she loves best: "Talking to voters, doing what I love most. Hearing from people about what matters most to them. Who they're going to vote for."

"Part of something I want to do this election cycle called listening to America", she explained, as this year marks the 7th presidential election she's covered. "We talked to two republicans, one voting for Nikki Haley, one voting for Donald Trump. Talked to an Independent college student who's voted for Democratic in the past - now she's voting for Nikki Haley."