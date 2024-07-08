Christina Hall shares stunning beach photo as she gets ready for new chapter

Christina Hall has a lot to be happy about right now, and ended up her weekend on a high as she enjoyed a relaxing few days on the beach.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a stunning photo of a beach at sunset, taken from her view on her balcony, with a glass of wine by her side. "Until next time," she captioned the image.

Christina was no doubt celebrating her 41st birthday over the weekend, which falls on a Tuesday this year, on July 9.

Recommended video You may also like Christina Hall makes husband Josh jealous

What's more, the TV star has more than one thing to be happy about this month, as on July 11, the new season of her popular show, Christina on the Coast, kicks off.

She shared the exciting news last month, admitting that it was her most "challenging and personal" project yet.

Christina Hall shared a gorgeous beach photo ahead of her 41st birthday

The teaser wrote: "@thechristinahall is back with all new episodes of #ChristinaOnTheCoast on Thursday, July 11 at 9|8c.

"The real estate expert and designer will navigate her most challenging—and personal—project yet during the season premiere when she renovates her childhood home with her team, which includes fellow designer and project manager @jamescbender. Mark your calendars now! #TuneIn."

© Getty Images Christina with her husband Josh Hall

This time last year, Christina was celebrating her milestone 40th birthday with her beloved family. Her husband Josh Hall helped ensure her day was extra special.

She was treated to an incredibly generous gift from Josh, who surprised her with a white Aston Martin convertible car, which was presented to her in the driveway, decorated with a giant red ribbon.

Christina Hall turns 41 on July 9

She was also treated to a pool party with all her family and close friends, which was held at her home in Newport Beach on the eve of her milestone birthday.

Ahead of the party, Christina and her children had been asked to leave so that Josh could organize everything, making it all the more special. Christina is grateful for everything and is in a good place in her life following what was a difficult few years.

© HGTV The star will be gearing up for a new season of Christina on the Coast on July 11

Last May, she opened up about how her year had changed for the better, as she reflected on a difficult time last year, where she was in a "very bad place" as a result of a custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead, as well as a health scare and family issues.

Now, things couldn't be better for Christina, who is looking forward to the future. The star previously opened up about her upcoming milestone birthday, giving her thoughts on entering her forties.

Christina with her three children and husband Josh

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."