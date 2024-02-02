Derek Draper funeral: Elton John and Tony Blair arrive to show support to Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway was supported by her close family and friends as they bid farewell to her husband Derek Draper on Friday.
The Good Morning Britain host was joined by her colleagues Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid for an intimate service. Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were among the attendees.
Ahead of the service, Kate and Derek's children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, were seen walking with their grieving mother and other relatives at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill, London.
At one point, Kate clutched her children's hands as they waited for the coffin to arrive outside the church. In a touching moment, Darcey was among the six pallbearers to carry her father's coffin.
Sir Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband, Ed Balls and former boss Peter Mandelson were among those in politics to go to the funeral. Derek worked for New Labour for many years before he became a psychotherapist.
After Derek's death was announced, Elton sent his "love and thoughts" to Kate. In response to her post on Instagram announcing the sad news, the musician wrote: "So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x."
Derek, a former political adviser, died at the age of 56 in January following several years of serious health complications inflicted by coronavirus. He had been critically ill following a heart attack in early December.
Other guests at the service included Fiona Phillips and her ITV exec husband Martin Frizell as well as Piers Morgan, Alex Beresford, Myleene Klass and Richard Madeley.
Former PM Tony had previously paid tribute to Draper, writing: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.
"He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side.
"But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good-natured man you wanted as a friend." He added that Derek was "an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning".
Although Kate is yet to return to work, the GMB host recently thanked viewers for their support following her husband's death.
In a message read out by Susanna Reid, Kate said: "Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family.
"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.
"And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life.
"Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too. I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves. And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.
"I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.
"I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.
"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle."
She signed off the message with: "I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."
Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before returning home, where he received round-the-clock care from specialist nurses and his wife. The dad-of-two had been in and out of hospital since then for various reasons and in December 2023 was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Kate announced her husband's death on 5 January with an emotional social media post. She wrote: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.
"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.
"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."
She added: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.
"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."