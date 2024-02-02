Derek Draper funeral: Elton John and Tony Blair arrive to show support to Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway was supported by her close family and friends as they bid farewell to her husband Derek Draper on Friday.

The Good Morning Britain host was joined by her colleagues Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid for an intimate service. Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were among the attendees.

© Getty Kate Garraway arrives alongside her children and family to her husband's funeral

Ahead of the service, Kate and Derek's children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, were seen walking with their grieving mother and other relatives at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill, London.

© Getty The hearse arrives at the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill

At one point, Kate clutched her children's hands as they waited for the coffin to arrive outside the church. In a touching moment, Darcey was among the six pallbearers to carry her father's coffin.

© Getty GMB host Kate entered the church after her children

Sir Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband, Ed Balls and former boss Peter Mandelson were among those in politics to go to the funeral. Derek worked for New Labour for many years before he became a psychotherapist.

© Getty Darcey Draper carried her father's coffin into the church

After Derek's death was announced, Elton sent his "love and thoughts" to Kate. In response to her post on Instagram announcing the sad news, the musician wrote: "So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x."

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish at the funeral service in Primrose Hill

Derek, a former political adviser, died at the age of 56 in January following several years of serious health complications inflicted by coronavirus. He had been critically ill following a heart attack in early December.

Other guests at the service included Fiona Phillips and her ITV exec husband Martin Frizell as well as Piers Morgan, Alex Beresford, Myleene Klass and Richard Madeley.

© Getty Cherie Blair and former MP Tony Blair were in attendance

Former PM Tony had previously paid tribute to Draper, writing: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

© Getty Ed Miliband was seen making his way to the Church

"He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side.

© Splash Susanna Reid arrives at the funeral in London

"But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good-natured man you wanted as a friend." He added that Derek was "an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning".

© Splash Ben Shephard was one of the first to arrive and show his support to Kate Garraway

Although Kate is yet to return to work, the GMB host recently thanked viewers for their support following her husband's death.

© Getty The doting mum held onto her son Billy's hand

In a message read out by Susanna Reid, Kate said: "Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family.

© Getty Myleene Klass works alongside Kate and are very close

"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.

© Getty Ed Balls arriving at St Mary the Virgin Church

"And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Derek Draper passed away at the age of 56 in January

"Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too. I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves. And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.

© Getty Rob Rinder and Sean Fletcher were also on hand to support Kate Garraway and her family

"I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.

© Getty Piers Morgan also attended the service

"I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.

© Instagram Derek with Kate and their two children months before his death

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle."

© Getty Kate was seen hugging some of her family ahead of the service

She signed off the message with: "I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."

© Getty Darcey prepares to carry her father's coffin

Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before returning home, where he received round-the-clock care from specialist nurses and his wife. The dad-of-two had been in and out of hospital since then for various reasons and in December 2023 was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.

© Getty Kate follows the coffin into the funeral service of her husband Derek

Kate announced her husband's death on 5 January with an emotional social media post. She wrote: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

© Getty Roman kemp, who has supported Kate and her family through the past years, arrived at the service on his own

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

A timeline of Derek Draper's health battle March 2020: Derek is diagnosed with COVID-19 Kate's husband was rushed to hospital after contracting COVID-19. He was left critically ill and would remain in hospital for over a year, fighting complications from the disease. April 24, 2020: Derek placed in medically induced coma Derek was placed in a medically induced coma to help his body battle the impacts of COVID. He lost eight stone during this time. July 2020: Derek wakes from his coma Kate revealed he was in a "minimally conscious state". The presenter and her two children were finally able to visit Derek in hospital as coronavirus restrictions eased. September 2020: Kate gives an update on Derek's health Kate revealed that his first word when he came around was "pain". After 214 days in hospital, he was able to breathe without a ventilator. March 23, 2021: Kate releases Caring for Derek documentary The ITV programme offered an insight into the family's struggle and how different their lives had been since Derek fell ill. April 8, 2021: Derek allowed to move home Kate began providing 24/7 care for Derek at their family home in London. She revealed his speech was "very minimal" and that moving around was difficult. April 2022: Derek reunites with nurse who cared for him Kate interviewed his carer, Beth Dixon, on GMB. It was an emotional moment for the whole family. June 2022: Derek briefly returns to hospital A family insider said they were worried about Derek's condition. Kate also stepped back from her GMB presenting duties. January 2023: Derek returns to hospital Kate revealed Derek had fallen out of his wheelchair and expressed her concern at the long ambulance waiting times. July 2023: Derek watches Kate receive her MBE Kate was presented with an MBE for services to journalism. Derek was pictured sitting in a wheelchair and cheering her on in an emotional photograph. September 2023: Kate shares heartbreaking update The GMB host admitted they didn't know whether Derek would ever get better. December 2023: Derek suffers a heart attack Kate revealed Derek had suffered a setback and was re-admitted to hospital. She said watching her husband struggle daily was "heartbreaking".

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

© Getty Alex Beresford attended alongside Laura Tobin

She added: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

© Getty Richard Arnold arrived alongside Charlotte Hawkins

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."