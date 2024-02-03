Bruce Willis looks happy and healthy as Demi Moore shares new pictures with family for special occasion

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are celebrating their youngest daughter Tallulah's 30th birthday, and the Ghost actress shared a series of gorgeous pictures to honor the occasion.

"Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday," Demi captioned the post, which featured a picture of Bruce and Demi surrounding Tallulah in a garden. Bruce wore gray loose pants with a blue tee and black zip-up hoodie, paired with a scarf and baseball cap, as Tallulah wrapped her arm around him.

Demi kept it casual in blue denim jeans and an oversized black cardigan, while Tullulah wore burgundy harem pants and a sweater.

A second snap saw Demi, her middle daughter Scout, and Tallulah's boyfriend Justin cuddling into the birthday girl.

© Instagram Tallulah with her dad Bruce and mom Demi

Action star Bruce has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia that resulted in his retirement from acting and the spotlight, and Demi, who appears in the new FX drama Capote vs The Swans revealed this week that he is "doing very well".

"I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that," she said, of her girls, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30.

© Ron Wolfson Bruce Willis & Demi Moore in 1988 duing their marraige

In 2022, the ladies of the Willis-Moore family (which also includes Bruce's current wife Emma Heming, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine) revealed that the Die Hard star, 68, had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be effectively retiring from acting.

In February 2023, they shared a new update on his diagnosis, revealing that it had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, which was affecting his communication and language skills.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family includes his new wife Emma (far left)

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis," their statement read.

After sharing more about the disease, it continued: "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Emma, in particular, has been a vocal advocate for research on the disease and has been tremendously open about life as a caregiver, spreading awareness, making time for physical and mental health, and the importance of family and community support.