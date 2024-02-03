Demi Moore criticized by fans after taking dog Pilaf to 'loud' Madonna concert

Demi Moore has rarely been pictured without her beloved dog, Pilaf, since she first joined the family back in 2022.

The 61-year-old brings the chihuahua as her plus one to a variety of appearances, including fashion shows, TV interviews, or even just to run errands.

However, Demi's fans were not happy with her on Friday after she shared a video that revealed Pilaf was her date to Madonna's concert at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this week.

© Instagram Demi was joined by Pilaf, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos at Madonna's concert

The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress shared a carousel of images and videos from the event which saw her dancing to Madonna's greatest hits while the three-year-old pup was wrapped in a sling across her chest.

"Cause everybody wants to party with @pilaf.littlemouse So much fun at the @madonna concert in NYC with this crew, featuring a surprise performance by our very own @kellyripa!" she captioned the post.

Demi appeared to be having a great time with her friends, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, but her followers were more concerned about the loud music being too much for Pilaf to handle after she shared the below video.

WATCH: Demi Moore dances with dog Pilaf at 'loud' Madonna concert

"WTF ABOUT THE DOG? TO A CONCERT? SERIOUSLY?!?! What's wrong with you?" one commented. A second said: "Why the hell do you take a tiny pup to a loud concert? That is not enjoyable for them. Get a grip Demi."

A third added: "I have loved you for as long as I can even remember, but wtf were you thinking when deciding to take a dog to a loud concert (especially a tiny one) it's beyond stupidity. "

Another said: "Treating this precious little dog like an accessory, I'm so over seeing this with her. It's so disappointing and sad."

© Instagram Demi's fans were angry she brought Pilaf to a loud concert

Demi didn't respond to her critics but it's hard to imagine she will stop taking Pilaf out with her. It was only this week that she was joined by the pup at the Good Morning America studios.

The actress shared a clip of her introducing Pilaf to hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan after she appeared on the show to promote the new FX/Hulu limited series.

Pilaf was also her date for a tapping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where Demi once again plugged Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

© Getty Images Demi's dog is always by her side, even during TV appearances

The series boasts a star-studded cast that includes Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander. It tells the story of the complex relationships between acclaimed writer Truman Capote and his circle of high society women, the "swans".

Demi takes on the multifaceted role of Ann Woodward, a socialite and radio actress ostracized from New York society after the mysterious death of her husband.

Ann shot and killed banking heir William Woodward Jr., at their home in 1955, claiming she thought he was an intruder.

© Getty Images Demi even takes Pilaf with her to run earrands

She was later exonerated by a grand jury after they believed that the shooting was an accident. She died by suicide in October 1975.

"I think there's great responsibility when you are stepping in to play a real person," Demi told GMA on Wednesday. "It was important to me to kind of honor the truth as much as possible."

She added: "Ann lived a life that was a lot of rejection. The family rejected her that she married into. No matter how good, she never lived up to anybody's standards. She just never fit that social stratosphere."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.