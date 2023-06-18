Bruce Willis' wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore share rare photos of actor in Father's Day tributes amid battle with dementia

This marks the Die Hard actor's first Father's Day since the news of his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis is getting showered with all of the love he deserves this Father's Day by all of his loved ones, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and wife Emma Heming Willis.

Though it isn't the actor's first Father's Day since his decline in health and previous aphasia diagnosis, it is the first since his diagnosis was confirmed to be frontotemporal dementia (FTD) instead, which his family shared with the public in February.

The Die Hard lead first became a father in 1988 with the birth of his daughter Rumer, 34, followed by Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. After his 2000 divorce from Demi, he married Emma in 2009, and together they share daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, nine.

WATCH: Bruce Willis shares sweet moments with his daughter Mabel

MORE: Bruce Willis' rarely-seen throwback video with kids will bring tears to your eyes

For Father's Day in the US, Emma took to Instagram to honor Bruce with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a photo with his eldest daughter with Emma, Mabel.

The photo captures the 11-year-old soaking up some quality time with her dad, cuddling next to him with her eyes closed as he plants a kiss on her forehead.

MORE: Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah reveals heartbreaking truth about her father

In the caption, Emma wrote: "Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones."

© Instagram Emma shared an adorable glimpse of Bruce's Father's Day

She continued: "Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations," adding: "Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience."

MORE: Bruce Willis makes rare appearance in new picture with daughters as wife Emma shares sad news

MORE: Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming's emotive confession about their nine-year-old daughter will break your heart

She concluded: "Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

© Getty Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009

Fans of the actor and the Willis family were quick to send love and support to both Bruce and Emma as they continue to battle through his struggle with dementia, with one fan writing: "Dementia is such a cruel disease, but there is beauty to experience and gifts to be found if you are open to see them. I'm glad you're finding them where you can. Sending you and your family much love!"

© Instagram Bruce, Emma and Demi lead an incredible blended family

Others followed suit with: "Sending love to both of you this Father's Day," and: "Precious beyond any words," as well as: "Picture is worth a thousand words," plus another fan added: "Wishing Bruce a very Happy Father's day! And sending love and prayers for your family!"

In true blended family fashion, Demi then followed suit herself with her own tribute to her ex-husband, sharing a black and white throwback photo of him hugging his three eldest girls, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls," the actress wrote, adding: "We love our #girldad. Happy Father's Day!"

© Instagram The Willis-Heming-Moore bunch celebrated Mother's Day together in May

"Love you mamas," Tallulah wrote back in the comments section, as others added their own sweet Father's Day messages to Bruce.

The Willis family first shared the difficult health update of Bruce's FTD diagnosis in February, in a joint Instagram post detailing his tragic decline in health. They wrote at the time: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis."

© Getty The couple with Demi plus Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah

The statement further explained that his initial aphasia diagnosis had sadly worsened into a more specific diagnosis, it being FTD, which they described as: "A cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."