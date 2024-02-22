Kim Kardashian bursting with pride as daughter North West makes major milestone

Kim Kardashian has always been more than happy to share her kids' successes to her colossal audience, whether it's her son Saint's basketball skills or her daughter North's art skills.

North's latest success certainly caught her mom's attention, as she earned her first ever entry on the Hot 100 with the song "TALKING", off dad Kanye West's controversial new album VULTURES 1 with Ty Dolla $ign.

The 10-year-old has become one of the youngest artists to ever chart at age 10, joining the likes of Blue Ivy Carter - who charted aged seven for "Brown Skin Girl" - and Stevie Wonder who was the youngest soloist to ever top the list at just 13 years old.

WATCH: North West is just like her dad Kanye West as she raps new video

Kim reposted the news to her story with the words: "My baby!!!!" written over the top, alongside a clap emoji, and two variations of the heart emoji. The SKKN entrepreneur was clearly bursting with pride for her daughter's achievement.

North worked with her dad on the track, featuring in the music video with him in which she gets her hair done. Ty Dolla $ign's own daughter featured in the video as well.

© Getty Images North performing at the Yeezy Season 8 show

Previously Kim has shown off North's artistic prowess, revealing that the 10-year-old is a skilled special effects makeup artist.

"She's so skilled at special effects makeup," Kim told PEOPLE. "And I love that this is what she is into right now."

This seems a major change from when Kanye banned his daughter from wearing makeup until she was a teenager, back in 2019, which Kim backed up, explaining that despite it being a "big fight in the household", it was "what's best".

© Instagram Kim regrets letting North wear red lipstick aged five

North's feature on her father's album is arguably a major achievement, yet the record hasn't come without its controversies.

Already Kanye had come under scrutiny for anti-semitic outbursts in public. On top of this, Hip-Hop critic Sam Moore noted that the album's pre-released cover art, featuring the work of Caspar David Friedrich, was reportedly "linked to Nazism", as the German artist was a particular favorite of Hitler's. He also attributed the cover's typography to that used on black metal group Burzum's albums, a project founded by a neo-Nazi.

As the album faced another delay to its release in December 2023, Kanye issued an apology in Hebrew for his anti-semitism. When the album was finally released he had changed the cover art to a photo of him standing next to his rumored wife Bianca Censori.

Artists have also spoken out amid VULTURES 1's launch to state that Kanye had used samples of their work without permission. Ozzy Osbourne took issue with the rapper on Instagram after he used a sample of Black Sabbath's 1983 live performance of "War Pigs on the song "Carnival". Kanye would go on to remove the sample from the song.

Donna Summer's estate similarly reported that they hadn't authorized his use of "I Feel Love" for the track "Good (Don't Die)". They alleged that "he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI" but that it still constituted "copyright infringement".